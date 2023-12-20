Why Craig Sibbald contract extension is Dundee United no-brainer

Amid an ultimately disappointing week for Dundee United – slipping five points adrift at the summit of the Championship with defeat against Raith Rovers – there was a sliver of solace.

The news that Craig Sibbald is likely to extend his stay at Tannadice until 2025, owing to an appearance-based extension clause, should be universally welcomed by the United faithful.

Barring injury or an inconceivable fall from favour, Sibbald – one of the first names on the team-sheet – will certainly play enough games to seal a new contract.

And should he help the Tangerines achieve promotion, Jim Goodwin will have a ready-made Premiership performer at his disposal.

Doing the dirty work

Although one of United’s less heralded captures of the 2022 summer transfer window, he proved to be the best by a considerable margin.

Attempting to quell the tide at the heart of a dysfunctional Terrors side, he was arguably the club’s player of the year. Only Aziz Behich would provide serious competition. Steven Fletcher was passable but missed too many key chances.

His showings were even more laudable, given he was asked to play a more defensive role.

In the absence of a specialised combative midfielder, Sibbald found himself charged with breaking up opposition attacks – often with relatively little back-up.

Data provided by StatsBomb shows that Sibbald made more combined interceptions and tackles than ANY United player at 5.05 per game.

He registered the most defensive action regains (when one’s team wins possession within five seconds of the player making a defensive action) with 4.99 per game.

Only Arnaud Djoum averaged more pressures per game – a measurement of pressing – than Sibbald’s 17.54 per game, and the Cameroonian’s sample size was far smaller.

Sibbald can do the dirty work in the top-flight.

However, his ability to use the ball in the final third was overlooked.

He made two goal contributions – scoring once and claiming just one assist – and, as underlined below, NO United player made fewer open play passes into the opposition box. He averaged 0.10 per game.

As a reference point, he averaged 0.72 per game in his final season with Livingston, only behind Nicky Devlin, Joel Nouble and Alan Forrest.

Finally showing attacking ability

Under Goodwin, Sibbald is starting to illustrate more attacking endeavour.

With the usual – and obvious – caveat that he is playing at a lower level, he has already scored three goals in 19 appearances and, particularly when Ross Docherty lines up alongside him, is a real threat on the ball.

Opener for the hosts 🟠@dundeeunitedfc pounce on a poor pass out from the back and Craig Sibbald nets the opening goal 🎯#ViaplayCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/DANyEm0Hin — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 18, 2023

That he cannot get a concerted run of games with Sibbald and Docherty playing alongside each other will be one of Goodwin’s major frustrations this campaign.

They have started just 11 of a possible 23 games together.

Nevertheless, Sibbald’s more attacking outlook has been underpinned by the same graft as last season. No player in the United side presses more, with the engine room dynamo making 18.64 pressures per match.

Showcased below, his pressures, tackles and interceptions, counterpressures, defensive actions, aggressive actions and counterpressure regains are all above league average.

In his prime at 29, fitter than ever and now a quiet leader in the group – third in line to the captaincy – Sibbald will be a valuable member of Goodwin’s top-flight squad if United do seal a Premiership return.