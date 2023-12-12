Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines

The midfielder looks likely to stay at Tannadice beyond the summer.

By Alan Temple
Craig Sibbald looks set extend his contract at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Craig Sibbald looks set extend his contract at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Craig Sibbald is set to trigger a one-year extension to his contract with Dundee United.

Sibbald, 28, joined the Tangerines from Livingston in the summer of 2022 and managed to impress despite the club’s miserable descent into the Championship last season.

He has continued to be a stand-out performer this term, scoring three goals in 18 outings and crafting a promising midfield partnership with captain Ross Docherty.

Although he penned a two-year deal when he arrived at Tannadice, United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed the deal included an appearance-related extension.

Dundee United boss praises ‘consistent’ Craig Sibbald

While coy on exactly when that will be triggered, Sibbald is – fitness permitting – almost certainly destined to remain a Terrors player until 2025.

Goodwin said: “Craig has an appearance-related incentive that will trigger another 12-month extension.

Dundee United Jim Goodwin with Craig Sibbald after the recent win over Ayr. Image: SNS.

“Craig has been as consistent a midfielder as there is in the Championship this season. He can do a little bit of everything.

“Craig reads the game well in that defensive-midfield role and he is important in how we want to play and build from the back.

“We want to play a possession-based game and Craig has been massive for us on that front. He is a good positive influence on the players around him as well.”

