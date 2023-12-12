Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines

Craig Sibbald is set to trigger a one-year extension to his contract with Dundee United.

Sibbald, 28, joined the Tangerines from Livingston in the summer of 2022 and managed to impress despite the club’s miserable descent into the Championship last season.

He has continued to be a stand-out performer this term, scoring three goals in 18 outings and crafting a promising midfield partnership with captain Ross Docherty.

Although he penned a two-year deal when he arrived at Tannadice, United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed the deal included an appearance-related extension.

Dundee United boss praises ‘consistent’ Craig Sibbald

While coy on exactly when that will be triggered, Sibbald is – fitness permitting – almost certainly destined to remain a Terrors player until 2025.

Goodwin said: “Craig has an appearance-related incentive that will trigger another 12-month extension.

“Craig has been as consistent a midfielder as there is in the Championship this season. He can do a little bit of everything.

“Craig reads the game well in that defensive-midfield role and he is important in how we want to play and build from the back.

“We want to play a possession-based game and Craig has been massive for us on that front. He is a good positive influence on the players around him as well.”