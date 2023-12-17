Perth townhouse with separate cottage on market for nearly £700k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth townhouse with separate cottage on market for nearly £700k

The six-bedroom house is located on Bowerswell Lane in the Kinnoull area of the city.

By Chloe Burrell
Mount Florence in Perth.
Mount Florence is in the Kinnoull area of Perth. Image: Strutt and Parker

A stone-built townhouse in Perth with a separate cottage is on the market.

The six-bedroom family property is located on Bowerswell Lane in the Kinnoull area of the city.

Mount Florence is a dynamic blend of period and contemporary.

On entry, a bright porch provides access to an open-plan dining and family space, complete with a bay window.

There is a unique feature fire surround with a stove and bespoke fitted shelving.

Open-plan dining area in Mount Florence in Perth.
The open-plan dining area and family space. Image: Strutt and Parker
The kitchen in Mount Florence in Perth.
The kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Strutt and Parker
Hallway in Mount Florence in Perth.
The upstairs hallway. Image: Strutt and Parker

There is a central hallway with a wooden stairway and stained glass window rising to the first floor and a hall leading to a shower room with a walk-in shower and marble tiling.

Further on is a bay-fronted kitchen comprising modern cabinetry. Alongside is a spacious utility and boiler room.

The first floor has a drawing room with an ornate cornice, an electric fire, a quiet study area – and a captivating view.

There are two bedrooms as well as a large family bathroom with a cast-iron bath. The second floor is home to a storeroom and another well-sized family bathroom serving a further four bedrooms.

The upstairs drawing room in Mount Florence in Perth.
The upstairs drawing room. Image: Strutt and Parker
One of the bedrooms in Mount Florence in Perth.
One of the bedrooms in the property. Image: Strutt and Parker
One of the bedrooms in Mount Florence in Perth.
Each bedroom is bright and spacious. Image: Strutt and Parker
Family bathroom in Mount Florence in Perth.
Family-sized bathroom at the property with a cast-iron bath. Image: Strutt and Parker
Family-sized bathroom in Mount Florence in Perth.
The other family-sized bathroom. Image: Strutt and Parker

The detached cottage is beautifully presented with a bright sitting room containing a feature fireplace.

There is also a modern kitchen and breakfast bar, bedroom and a shower room. The cottage is leased on a holiday-let basis.

There is a cobbled terrace to the side of the property offering an EV charging station and parking.

The detached cottage at Mount Florence in Perth.
The detached cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker
Sitting room in cottage at Mount Florence in Perth.
Sitting room in the cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker
Kitchen in cottage at Mount Florence in Perth.
The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker
Outdoor patio area at Mount Florence in Perth.
The outdoor patio area. Image: Strutt and Parker

A wide range of shrubbery forms the front garden and to the rear of the property is a section of levelled lawn and paved patio perfect for a family barbecue.

The Perth property is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £695,000.

