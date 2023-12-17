Perth townhouse with separate cottage on market for nearly £700k

A stone-built townhouse in Perth with a separate cottage is on the market.

The six-bedroom family property is located on Bowerswell Lane in the Kinnoull area of the city.

Mount Florence is a dynamic blend of period and contemporary.

On entry, a bright porch provides access to an open-plan dining and family space, complete with a bay window.

There is a unique feature fire surround with a stove and bespoke fitted shelving.

There is a central hallway with a wooden stairway and stained glass window rising to the first floor and a hall leading to a shower room with a walk-in shower and marble tiling.

Further on is a bay-fronted kitchen comprising modern cabinetry. Alongside is a spacious utility and boiler room.

The first floor has a drawing room with an ornate cornice, an electric fire, a quiet study area – and a captivating view.

There are two bedrooms as well as a large family bathroom with a cast-iron bath. The second floor is home to a storeroom and another well-sized family bathroom serving a further four bedrooms.

The detached cottage is beautifully presented with a bright sitting room containing a feature fireplace.

There is also a modern kitchen and breakfast bar, bedroom and a shower room. The cottage is leased on a holiday-let basis.

There is a cobbled terrace to the side of the property offering an EV charging station and parking.

A wide range of shrubbery forms the front garden and to the rear of the property is a section of levelled lawn and paved patio perfect for a family barbecue.

The Perth property is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £695,000.