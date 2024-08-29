ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he told me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he told me

The former first minister had an eye for the moments that would bring Scots together, and the three-time Grand Slam champion's retirement would have been marked.

Alex Salmond celebrates as Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2013. Image: SNS
By Alasdair Clark

Many Scottish politics watchers often wonder why Alex Salmond is still a headline grabber.

One the face of it, their confusion seems understandable. His electoral efforts as leader of the pro-independence Alba Party have so far proved unsuccessful.

But we know that audiences are still interested when the former first minister speaks (more on the conversation I had with him this week later in the column).

His attacks on the party he led to unprecedented victories at Holyrood are never far from the front page.

Neither are his broadsides against the record of his three successors as SNP leader.

Alex Salmond still grabs headlines despite struggling to make an impact with Alba. Image: PA

The truth is quite simple: Mr Salmond remains quite unique among Scottish politicians in understanding how to set the news agenda.

His skill at this is something I’ve thought about this week as we learned plans to honour the career of the three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and doubles star brother Jamie with a legacy sports centre have been scrapped.

It means that apart from a mural organised by a local community group and a perfunctory nod on Twitter by First Minister John Swinney, one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen has bowed out with barely a whisper.

Alex Salmond would have got behind Andy Murray legacy effort

As Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra put it, Judy Murray has been forced to do something neither of the Murray brothers have ever done and admit defeat after a years-long effort.

It’s a project Mr Salmond would have undoubtedly thrown his weight behind if he had still been first minister.

However divisive polls suggest the former SNP leader may have been during his time in Bute House, he had an undisputed ability to use the “soft” political power the role afforded him.

Then first minister Alex Salmond with Dunblane-born tennis star Andy Murray.
Then first minister Alex Salmond with Dunblane-born tennis star Andy Murray. Image: Scottish Government.

He understood the value of bringing Scots together around moments like the retirement of one of our greatest ever sports stars.

Whether a tennis fan or not, the pride Scots feel when one of their own does well on the global sporting stage is well known.

Seeing their first minister recognise that achievement would be valued by even the most committed anti-SNP voters.

That’s why it’s impossible to imagine that Andy Murray’s retirement would have passed with no official recognition from an SNP government led by Mr Salmond.

First Minister Salmond would have been in front row to see Andy Murray bow out

He would very likely have been in the front row for the tennis pro’s final match in Paris.

A photo call in Mr Murray’s native Dunblane would almost certainly have followed to unveil a government backed legacy effort.

Speaking to Mr Salmond this week, he agreed it would have been something he would have been thinking about if in office.

“There should be some recognition of Scotland producing, from one family, two world class tennis players.

‘There should be ongoing coaching youngsters’

“I would have hoped the Scottish Government would have had the gumption to get involved proactively. If I had been first minister that’s what I would have been doing over the last few years to make sure it happened.

“In my view, and I’m sure this is what Judy and the family would like, there should be some sort of tennis memorial in terms of ongoing coaching and facilities for youngsters.”

John Swinney (left) with then first minister Alex Salmond. Image: PA

He said there should now be an effort to find an alternative if the proposal spearheaded by Judy Murray cannot go ahead.

Mr Salmond added: “I would have had a contingency plan and I would have done it on an all party basis.

“Leadership involves some imagination, not just watching the tennis and Tweeting congratulations, but making things happen.”

Mr Salmond has now written to the Scottish Parliament suggesting a celebration of Mr Murray’s achievements is included as Holyrood marks 25 years of devolution.

“For the bulk of that time there has been Andy and Jamie’s achievements, so why don’t they do something to recognise that in one of the commemorative events?”, he said.

Conversation