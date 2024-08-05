Andy Barrowman: ‘Sacking Ian Murray was no ‘knee-jerk’ reaction or down to a bust-up – and we have his replacement in mind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman: ‘Sacking Ian Murray was no ‘knee-jerk’ reaction or down to a bust-up – and we have his replacement in mind’

The Stark's Park board axed their manager on Sunday, just one league game into the new season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Andy Barrowman has denied Raith Rovers made a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ in sacking Ian Murray – and reject suggestions it was because of a disagreement behind the scenes.

And he has revealed the Kirkcaldy club are already well down the path to bringing in a new manager ‘quickly’ in the coming days.

Murray was axed on Sunday to the surprise of most of Scottish football.

A statement from the Stark’s Park side indicated that ‘results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations’.

The former Hibernian and Rangers player had steered Raith to runners-up in the second-tier for the first time in 13 years and to within just one win of promotion to the Premiership for the first time since 1997.

Ian Murray looks dejected in his final game as Raith Rovers manager.
Ian Murray was sacked by Raith Rovers just one game into the new Championship season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, he saw his contract, which was extended by three years only last Christmas, terminated in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to bogey team Airdrie.

Barrowman is adamant the club can cope with the financial burden of that decision and insists they are content it was the right move.

I understand the shock and I can see why it came as a shock to Rovers fans and the wider football community,” said the Rovers chief executive. “I can understand that, given the exploits of last season.

“First and foremost, it’s important for us to express our gratitude to Ian and the job that he did.

“We all experienced some pretty special moments last year. He led us to that, so I think it’s important to recognise that.

‘Opinion formed over months’

“This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction, it’s not an opinion based on one performance, five performances – or eight, including the pre-season games. This is an opinion formed over a number of months.

We live and breathe this football club. Every waking moment, we think about Raith Rovers. We see things, we hear things, we feel things, that form these opinions.

“Ultimately, it’s our job to make decisions. Whether they are right or wrong, time will tell.

“But this opinion has been formed over a number of months.”

Speaking to the club’s in-house Raith TV, he added: “Despite what people think, there’s no flashpoint, there’s no falling out.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman sends up Love Actually in contract renewal announcement for Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers announced a new deal for manager Ian Murray in a Love Actually video parody on Christmas Eve. Image: Raith Rovers FC

“I spoke to Ian a couple of times on the phone (on Sunday). He was shocked, obviously. I don’t think he necessarily agreed with my points.

“But he also understood them and the rationale behind the decision, which is a mark of the individual as well.

“Ultimately, we don’t believe Ian was the man to take us forward, and that’s why we came to the decision.

“In our opinion, we think there’s been a regress, individually and collectively, as a group, from the turn of the year.

“We didn’t feel that regression was going to change under Ian’s leadership. Hence the reason we decided to make the decision we have.

Barrowman: ‘Time will tell’

“[We’re] fully content and fully comfortable with the decision we’ve made. Again, time will tell whether it’s the right one, whether it’s bold or reckless.”

Barrowman revealed he spoke with the club’s staff before addressing the playing squad, as a whole and in a smaller group, prior to training on Monday morning.

“Whether they agree or not doesn’t matter to me, that’s their prerogative,” he went on. “We had that discussion, we got things out in the open and we move on. It’s business as usual.”

Raith have instantly been linked with a number of candidates, with the bookmakers making former Dundee United manager Tam Courts the favourite.

Others, including Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe, former Kelty head coach Kevin Thomson and John Potter, Rovers’ technical director and now caretaker, have been mentioned in despatches.

Technical director John Potter has been installed as caretaker boss alongside assistant-manager Colin Cameron. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, Barrowman has made it clear there have been possible targets in mind for some time for the manager’s role, just as there always are for the team on the pitch.

“We’re very clear on a short-list of candidates we would like to progress with,” he explained. “There are lots of variables that will dictate how that process goes.

“Much of the research has already been done for a long time. And we’re very clear in our mind how we move forward.

“We want to act quickly – but we’ll get the decision right.

“I think the clarity in our mind allows us to act quickly. We’ve done all the work, all the research, the due diligence. So, we’re very clear in what we have.

“There’s no definite timeframe on it at this stage, but we’ll act quickly.”

