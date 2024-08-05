Ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts bookies’ favourite for Raith Rovers job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts bookies’ favourite for Raith Rovers job

The Stark's Park side axed Ian Murray on Sunday, just one league game into the new season.

By Iain Collin
Tam Courts, Kevin Thomson and John Potter.
Tam Courts, Kevin Thomson and John Potter are high on the bookmakers' list for the new Raith Rovers manager. Images: SNS.

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at Raith Rovers.

The 42-year-old was appointed as development coach at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia earlier this summer and it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted back to frontline management.

Courts began his career in the dugout at Kelty Hearts but resigned in 2018 after steering the club to the top of the Lowland League.

He subsequently joined Dundee United’s academy before moving up to head coach and taking the club to fourth in the Premiership and qualification for Europe.

The next Raith Rovers manager odds.
Ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts is the early bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Raith Rovers. Image: McBookie.

Since stepping away in the wake of those achievements, he has had a brief stint as boss at Budapest Honved and has been made 4/1 favourite for the Raith position.

Another ex-Kelty head coach, Kevin Thomson, has been made second favourite at 5/1 in the list compiled by Scottish company McBookie.

Thomson worked under Rovers chiefs Dean Mckenzie and Andy Barrowman at Kelty, where he won the League Two title in 2022 before resigning.

Potter, Hanlon and Robson

Third on McBookie’s list are John Potter and Colin Cameron after the duo were installed as caretakers following Ian Murray’s surprise sacking on Sunday.

They are priced at 6/1, the same as summer signing Paul Hanlon, who because of injury has not yet kicked a competitive ball for the club since joining after 17 seasons with Hibs.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe is 7/1 and former Aberdeen head coach Barry Robson is 8/1.

Other names on the list include ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at 9/1, Stenhousemuir’s League Two-winning manager Gary Naismith at 10/1 and Dougie Imrie and Ian McCall at 12/1.

