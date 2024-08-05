Ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts bookies’ favourite for Raith Rovers job

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at Raith Rovers.

The 42-year-old was appointed as development coach at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia earlier this summer and it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted back to frontline management.

Courts began his career in the dugout at Kelty Hearts but resigned in 2018 after steering the club to the top of the Lowland League.

He subsequently joined Dundee United’s academy before moving up to head coach and taking the club to fourth in the Premiership and qualification for Europe.

Since stepping away in the wake of those achievements, he has had a brief stint as boss at Budapest Honved and has been made 4/1 favourite for the Raith position.

Another ex-Kelty head coach, Kevin Thomson, has been made second favourite at 5/1 in the list compiled by Scottish company McBookie.

Thomson worked under Rovers chiefs Dean Mckenzie and Andy Barrowman at Kelty, where he won the League Two title in 2022 before resigning.

Potter, Hanlon and Robson

Third on McBookie’s list are John Potter and Colin Cameron after the duo were installed as caretakers following Ian Murray’s surprise sacking on Sunday.

They are priced at 6/1, the same as summer signing Paul Hanlon, who because of injury has not yet kicked a competitive ball for the club since joining after 17 seasons with Hibs.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe is 7/1 and former Aberdeen head coach Barry Robson is 8/1.

Other names on the list include ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at 9/1, Stenhousemuir’s League Two-winning manager Gary Naismith at 10/1 and Dougie Imrie and Ian McCall at 12/1.