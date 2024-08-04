Ian Murray sacking appears baffling from the outside and Raith Rovers will have to hope ends justify means

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray sacking appears baffling from the outside and Raith Rovers will have to hope ends justify means

The Stark's Park side gave the former Hibernian and Rangers player just one league game in charge before bringing the axe down on his two-year spell in charge.

Ian Murray looks dejected in his final game as Raith Rovers manager.
Ian Murray has ben sacked by Raith Rovers just one game into the new Championship season.
By Iain Collin

Scottish football wouldn’t be what it is without its penchant for the unexpected.

But the sacking of Ian Murray after just one league game is surely right up there amongst the most surprising dugout developments of recent times.

The former Hibernian and Rangers defender had Raith Rovers punching above their weight for much of last term and firmly in a Championship title race.

The rollercoaster campaign finally ended in bitter disappointment with the Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

Ian Murray barks out advice during his final game in charge of Raith Rovers.
Ian Murray barks out advice during his final game in charge of Raith Rovers.

However, the general consensus was that, faced with the budget advantages of overwhelming favourites Dundee United, it had still been a successful season.

The aim is obviously to go one better in 2024/25, but Murray will no longer have the chance to lead the Stark’s Park side back to the top-flight.

According to Raith’s statement, he has carried the can for results and performances ‘since the turn of the year’ falling ‘short of expectations’.

There is no denying that Rovers’ high point under Murray came at the tail end of 2023.

They suffered just two defeats in 28 games in all competitions between July and January 2 of this year.

Rebuilding after dashed dreams

Top of the Championship at Christmas, ‘Murrayball’ – the name given by fans to their manager’s attacking game-plan – was working and the dream of promotion was on.

But the Kirkcaldy outfit faltered and the reality was that Raith had over-achieved in giving themselves a shot at the title.

Recruitment has been impressive this summer. A lack of experience has been addressed with the arrivals of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and, on a permanent deal after a loan, Shaun Byrne.

But Hanlon has been injured and Rovers went into Saturday’s curtain-raiser against bogey team Airdrie without the ex-Hibs man and skipper Scott Brown, and with Lewis Vaughan, Euan Murray and Sam Stanton short of match fitness.

In a tight game, the Diamonds came out on top, as they did in four of five meetings last season, and the Raith board acted instantly.

Dylan MacDonald scores Airdrie's winner against Raith Rovers.
A goal from Airdrie's Dylan MacDonald proved the final straw for the Raith Rovers board.

The reaction online from supporters mirrors the shock expressed in many other parts of Scottish football.

Getting just one league game, and away from home against a fellow play-off contender from last term, appears extremely harsh.

The board may counter with, ‘better now than later’ when the transfer window is closed and perhaps more damaging defeats have come and gone.

Sometimes on such occasions the things that are unsaid are more important than the words and platitudes used.

Question marks

Some have questioned whether there is more to it than meets the eye.

Have relationships become frayed? Have there been differences of opinion over tactics? Or team selections? Or signing targets?

If it has just come down to not meeting expectations then perhaps, just one game into the new league season, the bar has been set too high.

Whatever has brought things to a head, Raith will now be under pressure to get their next appointment right to justify what many from the outside looking in have viewed as a baffling decision.

