Man, 29, charged after ‘stabbing’ of woman, 21, in Stirling

The man is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.

By Chloe Burrell
King Street in Stirling.
The incident happened on Stirling's King Street. Image: Google Street View

A 29-year-old man has been charged following the alleged stabbing of a woman, 21, in Stirling.

The incident took place on King Street in the city centre shortly after 8.20pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment to a stab wound.

Her injury is described as non-life threatening.

The man is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief inspector Liam Harman said: “We fully appreciate the impact this incident has had in the local community and appreciate the support provided to our investigation.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident.

“I would urge people not to add to this speculation.”

