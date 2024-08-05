Latest plans for Perth leisure pool to be unveiled this month ahead of September decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Latest plans for Perth leisure pool to be unveiled this month ahead of September decision

Perth and Kinross Council hopes to merge the leisure pool, Dewars Centre and Bell's Sports Centre.

By Sean O'Neil
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Plans for a new Perth leisure centre will be decided in September with the proposals set to be made public later this month.

The idea for the facility – dubbed PH20 by Perth and Kinross Council – will be put before councillors on September 4.

The Courier understands that options for the future of Bell’s Sports Centre will also be presented at the meeting.

A fresh proposal for the new centre has been in the works since January when councillors rejected plans for a facility that did not include leisure swimming or ice rink features.

Leisure swimming most popular facility

It is hoped the new facility will merge the existing Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre into one complex.

The idea was first mooted back in 2014 but has so far failed to come to fruition.

January’s proposal was met with a huge backlash from sports clubs, including curling and swimming teams, and the general public.

Rejecting the proposal, councillors asked for a new plan to be drawn up that caters for both leisure swimming and curling.

The Courier conducted our own public consultation which found that leisure swimming  was the number one priority among people in Perth.

Lane swimming was the second most popular activity in our survey.

We also conducted an investigation which showed the Fair City had the lowest number of pool hours available for leisure swimmers in all cities across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Lack of consultation in Bell’s closure

Perth’s leisure output was thrown into further turmoil in May when councillors signed off a proposal from Live Active Leisure (LAL) to close down the facility.

LAL – which runs the local authority’s sports complexes – wanted to shut the flood-hit centre due a combination of operational costs, future flooding fears and a lack of insurance cover.

Bell’s Sports Centre after it flooded in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The deeply unpopular decision, which was taken without consulting the general public or sports clubs, was met with anger and shock.

The Courier revealed that leisure bosses may have also failed to hold a consultation into the closure against independent advice.

The closure spelled the end of indoor bowling in Perth and put many other court sports at risk.

LAL also failed to carry out a consultation with any group at risk of discrimination, despite knowing the move would affect elderly players and those with disabilities.

Protective status issues for buildings

A further issue surrounding the closure of Bell’s was raised when part of the building was given B-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in April.

A similar proposal for Perth Leisure Pool is still under consideration by the cultural preservation agency.

David Littlejohn, the head of strategy at the local authority who wrote the report recommending the closure of Bell’s, is stepping down from his role and will leave the council in September.

