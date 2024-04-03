Perth leisure swimming crisis laid bare amid plans to axe pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth leisure swimming crisis laid bare amid plans to axe pool

Take our survey and have your say on what you would like to see in a new Perth swimming pool and leisure facility.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth has the lowest number of pool hours available for leisure swimmers in all cities across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

An investigation by The Courier into swimming availability in the Fair City shows that Perth only had 50.5 hours of availability timetabled for the week of February 5-11.

During that week, Dundee had the most availability with 133.75 hours of leisure swimming timetabled at the Olympia, Lochee, St Paul’s and Grove Swim and Sports Centre.

Inverness also had more availability with 79.5 hours scheduled.

Not enough hours at Perth Leisure Pool

The main issue with leisure swimming availability in Perth is the lack of timetabled hours at the city’s only public pool.

The hours set aside at the main pools across the other large towns and cities of Tayside, Fife, Stirling and Inverness all allow for more leisure swimming time.

Perth and Kinross Council are currently putting together a plan for a new leisure centre that would replace and combine Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre.

The first proposal, which was rejected by councillors, did not include a leisure pool or an ice-rink.

There are fears among those who use the pool that a reduction in water – like having no leisure pool – would only further lessen the slots available to leisure swimmers and families.

Campaign for all sports

The Courier has launched a campaign to ensure that both of these are included in any new centre.

Have your say on what you would like to see in the new facility by taking our survey below.

There are wider implications for Perth and Kinross if Perth Leisure Pool closes with no provision for leisure water at a new facility.

Overall the local authority currently boasts the third most access to leisure water across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire due to its centres at Loch Leven, Blairgowrie, Strathearn and Breadalbane in addition to Perth.

However, without Perth Leisure Pool the council area would again drop to last on this list.

It is also worth noting that the nearest of those other facilitates, and the only one within a 30-minute drive of Perth Leisure Pool, is Live Active Loch Leven.

The Loch Leven facility timetables for less leisure water than the Perth pool currently provides with 39.25 hours put aside for recreational swimming at the Kinross pool.

A self-fulfilling prophecy of decline

One of the reasons provided by Perth and Kinross Council for having less pool availability in a new facility was based on a downwards UK-trend of people swimming.

Those that use Perth pool have argued that such a trend does not ring true for them.

Dr Andrew Jenkin, lecturer in sport management at the University of Stirling, has warned that such trends can become their own cause and effect.

Dr Andrew Jenkin.

He told The Courier: “It’s possible for a decrease in the availability of swimming facilities to contribute to a self-fulfilling prophecy of declining interest in swimming and consequently fewer swimmers in the UK.

“When swimming facilities start disappearing, it’s not just about losing a place to swim; it affects the entire swimming community.

“With fewer places to swim due to closures or maintenance issues, it becomes harder for individuals to engage in swimming as a recreational activity or sport.”

Better facilities means better health

Dr Jenkin also believes that good facilities act as a meeting place and a lack of access to such centres can have health implications for residents as it limits their opportunities to exercise.

“These facilities also serve as social hubs, where people gather not only to swim but also to socialise and participate in events,” said Dr Jenkin.

“So, a decrease in swimming facilities not only limits access to swimming but also leads to a decline in community engagement around the sport, feeding further reduced interest.”

He added: “These facilities provide essential learning environments for basic swimming skills, exposure to the sport, and crucial training grounds for aspiring swimmers.

“Additionally, they foster a supportive community, which is vital for long-term development in swimming.”

