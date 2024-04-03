Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder

The Saints boss is certain Bulgarian goalie's confidence will not be dented by his costly mistake against Dundee.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein insists St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s confidence will not be dented by the error that cost the Perth side the opening goal in their loss to Dundee.

Mitov charged off his line to intercept a long ball early in Saturday’s all-Tayside clash, only to gift possession to Dundee, who snatched the lead through Lyall Cameron.

It was a rare blunder from the Bulgarian internationalist, who has arguably been Saints’ player of the season so far.

And his manager believes Mitov will not be haunted by his mistake.

“It won’t bother him,” said Levein. “He’s pretty robust, mentally and physically. He’ll be fine.

“He’s been excellent for us. He’s very conscientious, he always wants to look at all his clips with Hinchy [Craig Hinchliffe, goalkeeping coach], just to see if there’s anything he can do to keep improving – and I think he is improving.

Dimitar Mitov loses out in a contest for the ball to Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko, leading to the Dark Blues taking the lead. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I actually can’t remember a mistake he’s made – and that’s pretty good going.

“He pulls off saves where you think there’s definitely going to be a goal and he commands his box well.

“He maybe misplaces a kick every now and then but that’s about it.

“I’d agree the team would be in a worse position without his form.”

While Mitov’s form in goal has been of particular benefit to Saints this season, their difficulties at the other end of the pitch have hurt them in a big way.

Fortunately, with Nicky Clark returning to fitness and January signings Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh finding the net, things are looking up.

Sidibeh’s first Saints goal came against Dundee – and it was spectacular.

Adama Sidibeh (left) is congratulated by Nicky Clark (centre) and Ryan McGowan (right) after notching his first St Johnstone goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

Levein, who spent last week talking up the Gambian striker, is not surprised his recruit from the seventh tier of English football is now off the mark.

“He was never overawed,” said the St Johnstone manager.

“I was blethering with his old manager Mick Clegg the other week and sent him a video of the chances he’s had.

“There are keepers pulling worldies off, defenders throwing themselves into blocks.

Every day in training he puts the ball in the back of the net with some ferocity.

“We have good attacking options now.

“Adama has scored his first goal and is playing really well, Nicky Clark is fitter than he’s been all season, Benji is getting fitter too, I’ve seen that in the last few weeks.

“He’s taken a real step forward and I was pleased with the impact he made against Dundee.

“Then we have Stevie May too, who is doing well when he’s played.”

