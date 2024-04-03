Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder

Craig Levein insists St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s confidence will not be dented by the error that cost the Perth side the opening goal in their loss to Dundee.

Mitov charged off his line to intercept a long ball early in Saturday’s all-Tayside clash, only to gift possession to Dundee, who snatched the lead through Lyall Cameron.

It was a rare blunder from the Bulgarian internationalist, who has arguably been Saints’ player of the season so far.

And his manager believes Mitov will not be haunted by his mistake.

“It won’t bother him,” said Levein. “He’s pretty robust, mentally and physically. He’ll be fine.

“He’s been excellent for us. He’s very conscientious, he always wants to look at all his clips with Hinchy [Craig Hinchliffe, goalkeeping coach], just to see if there’s anything he can do to keep improving – and I think he is improving.

“I actually can’t remember a mistake he’s made – and that’s pretty good going.

“He pulls off saves where you think there’s definitely going to be a goal and he commands his box well.

“He maybe misplaces a kick every now and then but that’s about it.

“I’d agree the team would be in a worse position without his form.”

While Mitov’s form in goal has been of particular benefit to Saints this season, their difficulties at the other end of the pitch have hurt them in a big way.

Fortunately, with Nicky Clark returning to fitness and January signings Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh finding the net, things are looking up.

Sidibeh’s first Saints goal came against Dundee – and it was spectacular.

Levein, who spent last week talking up the Gambian striker, is not surprised his recruit from the seventh tier of English football is now off the mark.

“He was never overawed,” said the St Johnstone manager.

“I was blethering with his old manager Mick Clegg the other week and sent him a video of the chances he’s had.

“There are keepers pulling worldies off, defenders throwing themselves into blocks.

“Every day in training he puts the ball in the back of the net with some ferocity.

“We have good attacking options now.

“Adama has scored his first goal and is playing really well, Nicky Clark is fitter than he’s been all season, Benji is getting fitter too, I’ve seen that in the last few weeks.

“He’s taken a real step forward and I was pleased with the impact he made against Dundee.

“Then we have Stevie May too, who is doing well when he’s played.”