Nicky Clark hails ‘major threat’ St Johnstone strike partner as fit-again star makes Premiership survival vow

Nicky Clark has “no doubts” St Johnstone will play their way to Premiership safety this season.

The Perth side sit 10th in the Premiership, one point ahead of Ross County, current occupants of the play-off place, and a healthy 11 points clear of basement boys Livingston.

Saturday’s defeat to Dundee was a painful one for the Perth side, who created plenty of chances but were punished for two mistakes by a clinical Dark Blues side.

Clark, who is set to play a key role for Craig Levein’s side over the run-in, is confident Saints have enough about them to retain their Premiership status.

And he believes strike partner Adama Sidibeh, who opened his Perth account with a spectacular overhead kick against Dundee, is a particular asset.

“That goal has been coming for Adama. He’s been working really hard,” said Clark.

“This is a step up from where he’s been playing previously so he’s done well.

“He’s obviously got a lot to learn but he’s a major threat for us in behind with his pace.

“He’s got great ability in the air and everyone is delighted for him getting his first goal for the club.

“He’s definitely got talent. He’s a strong boy who can take the ball in.

“We’ve all seen in training his finishing ability, he hits the ball really cleanly and finds the corners.

“The more games he plays, I’m sure he’ll get better.

“It was a great goal. I’ve no idea how he got up that high – I know I couldn’t do that any more!

“When that goes in, we’re thinking we can go on and win this game now. I think we can do better for their second goal, I think it came from a throw-in just inside our half.

“It’s a very frustrating afternoon for us.”

Clark’s frustration was shared by St Johnstone manager Craig Levein, who was puzzled by the lack of VAR intervention after a first half clash between Sidibeh and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Clark was left scratching his head over the incident VAR official Greg Aitken did involve himself with, sending referee Iain Snedden to the monitor late on to review a supposed foul by Ryan McGowan ahead of the ball crossing the Dundee goal line.

“I don’t think it happens very often. When the referee gets sent to the screen he normally changes his mind,” was his assessment.

But the good news for Saints fans is that the experienced striker is feeling fully fit and ready to play his part after an injury-hit campaign.

“I’m feeling really good now. It’s been a frustrating season for me,” he said.

“But the last few weeks I’ve been feeling great and there are a couple of goals in there as well.

“I am raring to go for these last seven games.

“The manager has made it clear he wanted to make sure I was right.

“I’ve worked hard to get my fitness up. I missed a lot at the start of the season and came back before Christmas then picked up another injury.”

He added: “We’ve more than enough ability in the squad to get us out of where we are.

“I’ve no doubts we will do that. But we need to keep working hard.

“It’s easy to sit here and say we’ve got that. It’s up to us players to go out there and perform.

“We’ve a good dressing room and I know we’re well up for doing that.”

“We had chances out there, a couple in the first half and more in the second half.

“If we keep playing like we did, we’ll pick up points between now and the end of the season.”