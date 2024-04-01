Nicky Clark hails ‘major threat’ St Johnstone strike partner as fit-again star makes Premiership survival vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark hails ‘major threat’ St Johnstone strike partner as fit-again star makes Premiership survival vow

Nicky Clark has been singled out as a major figure in St Johnstone's top flight run-in by manager Craig Levein.

Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Nicky Clark has “no doubts” St Johnstone will play their way to Premiership safety this season.

The Perth side sit 10th in the Premiership, one point ahead of Ross County, current occupants of the play-off place, and a healthy 11 points clear of basement boys Livingston.

Saturday’s defeat to Dundee was a painful one for the Perth side, who created plenty of chances but were punished for two mistakes by a clinical Dark Blues side.

Clark, who is set to play a key role for Craig Levein’s side over the run-in, is confident Saints have enough about them to retain their Premiership status.

And he believes strike partner Adama Sidibeh, who opened his Perth account with a spectacular overhead kick against Dundee, is a particular asset.

Nicky Clark (right) races to congratulate Adama Sidibeh (left) after his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

“That goal has been coming for Adama. He’s been working really hard,” said Clark.

“This is a step up from where he’s been playing previously so he’s done well.

“He’s obviously got a lot to learn but he’s a major threat for us in behind with his pace.

“He’s got great ability in the air and everyone is delighted for him getting his first goal for the club.

“He’s definitely got talent. He’s a strong boy who can take the ball in.

We’ve all seen in training his finishing ability, he hits the ball really cleanly and finds the corners.

“The more games he plays, I’m sure he’ll get better.

“It was a great goal. I’ve no idea how he got up that high – I know I couldn’t do that any more!

“When that goes in, we’re thinking we can go on and win this game now. I think we can do better for their second goal, I think it came from a throw-in just inside our half.

“It’s a very frustrating afternoon for us.”

Referee Iain Snedden checks his pitch-side monitor before sticking with his on-field decision, denying St Johnstone a late equaliser. Image: SNS

Clark’s frustration was shared by St Johnstone manager Craig Levein, who was puzzled by the lack of VAR intervention after a first half clash between Sidibeh and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Clark was left scratching his head over the incident VAR official Greg Aitken did involve himself with, sending referee Iain Snedden to the monitor late on to review a supposed foul by Ryan McGowan ahead of the ball crossing the Dundee goal line.

“I don’t think it happens very often. When the referee gets sent to the screen he normally changes his mind,” was his assessment.

But the good news for Saints fans is that the experienced striker is feeling fully fit and ready to play his part after an injury-hit campaign.

“I’m feeling really good now. It’s been a frustrating season for me,” he said.

“But the last few weeks I’ve been feeling great and there are a couple of goals in there as well.

Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark is desperate to play his part for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I am raring to go for these last seven games.

“The manager has made it clear he wanted to make sure I was right.

“I’ve worked hard to get my fitness up. I missed a lot at the start of the season and came back before Christmas then picked up another injury.”

He added: “We’ve more than enough ability in the squad to get us out of where we are.

“I’ve no doubts we will do that. But we need to keep working hard.

“It’s easy to sit here and say we’ve got that. It’s up to us players to go out there and perform.

“We’ve a good dressing room and I know we’re well up for doing that.”

“We had chances out there, a couple in the first half and more in the second half.

“If we keep playing like we did, we’ll pick up points between now and the end of the season.”

