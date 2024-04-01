Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks through super St Johnstone strike as he reveals desire for more this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks through super St Johnstone strike as he reveals desire for more this season

The youngster fired in from 45-yards to set the Dark Blues on the road to victory in Perth.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron was in fine form against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron has such high standards for his own performances that he says he’s “underachieved” this season.

That’s despite playing a starring role in Dundee’s top-six charge.

The 21-year-old is in his first-ever campaign at Premiership level, having only broken into the Dark Blues first team last season.

After Saturday’s superb long-range finish, the Scotland U/21 man is on five goals in the top flight.

However, he’s got his sights set on more between now and the end of the campaign.

Lyall Cameron is challenged by Ryan McGowan as Dundee defeated St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Lyall Cameron is challenged by Ryan McGowan as Dundee defeated St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Asked if he had a personal target this term, Cameron responded: “Just keep scoring, keep playing well and keep doing better.

“Like any player, I want to keep getting more.

“I’m happy with my goal but I just wish I could have added another and another.

“I just like scoring goals and I’ve not done it enough this year.

“I feel like I’ve underachieved almost – I feel like I can still do more.

“I’m confident in my ability so I feel like I can still give a lot more to the team and improve.”

‘Oh, that could be in…’

Cameron opened the scoring in Dundee’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone on Saturday with a remarkable goal.

With Saints goalie Dimitar Mitov way out of his goal and the ball laid off to him by Amadou Bakayoko, the youngster made no mistake from 45 yards.

Team-mates mob Lyall Cameron after his sensational strike. Image: SNS
Team-mates mob Lyall Cameron after his sensational strike at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It just fell to me, it was one of those where you don’t have time to think about it. It was just natural,” Cameron explained.

“I hit and I thought ‘oh, that could be in’ – thankfully it just dipped at the last second.

“I’m comfortable in my ability and I believe I can do that. For a moment, I thought it was going over but I was glad to see it go in.

“I’ve never scored from that far out so I’m happy.”

Raging

He’s also happy with referee Iain Snedden.

The official appeared ready to stop the game after Mitov handled outside his area before Bakayoko laid the ball off.

Referee Iain Snedden flashes a yellow card during Dundee United against Morton
Referee Iain Snedden. Image: Shutterstock.

But Cameron is pleased Snedden took a beat before blowing.

“One of the coaches told me the referee had the whistle in his mouth to stop the game so it was actually a really good advantage from the referee,” Cameron added.

“I was delighted with that because I would have been raging if he’d blown before I hit it!

“It was a really good advantage, fair play to him.”

How big would top six be?

Victory puts Dundee into the driving seat in the chase for the Premiership’s top six.

It’s now a straight shootout between them and Hibs with just three matches to go until the split.

And Cameron admits only one result would have done for the Dee in Perth.

“It wasn’t a pretty game at all but we came away with three points,” he added.

Dundee fans enjoy their day out in Perth. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“We showed really good character because going to McDiarmid Park it is not an easy game.

“It was a must-win for us, to be honest.

“Top six would be massive for the club.

“The expectation when we came up would have been to go straight back down so we’ve proved the doubters wrong.

“We just need to try now to get into that top six.

“It would be a massive achievement.”

