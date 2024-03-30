Tony Docherty on Dundee’s ‘massive’ win, outstanding Lyall Cameron strike and fear that ‘VAR was going to ruin my day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty on Dundee’s ‘massive’ win, outstanding Lyall Cameron strike and fear that ‘VAR was going to ruin my day’

The Dark Blues ran out 2-1 winners at McDiarmid Park thanks to Amadou Bakayoko's late winner.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hailed Lyall Cameron’s “outstanding” moment of magic that set Dundee on their way to victory at St Johnstone.

The Scotland U/21 international took advantage of an error by Dimitar Mitov to lob the goalie from 45 yards.

That put the Dark Blues 1-0 up after a strong start before Adama Sidibeh levelled matters on the hour mark.

Dundee battled back to take the lead through Amadou Bakayoko’s late strike to grind out a big three points that sent the club back into the top six.

“It was a massive win,” Docherty said.

“More importantly I couldn’t be more proud of the players. Over the season you look at games and we’ve had a 4-0 and 4-1 but that today is a different type of win and a display of mentality, resilience and togetherness.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It shows how much we’re developing as a team. There was an accusation earlier in the season that when we dominate we don’t win.

“To grind that out and win and be brave and make a tactical change to win it, the players took that on board and their bravery merited the three points.”

‘Thought VAR was going to ruin my day’

Docherty admits he thought two of those points were about to be taken away when referee Iain Snedden was sent to the monitor by VAR Greg Aitken as the game ticked into stoppage time.

The ball had been bundled into the Dundee net after goalie Jon McCracken had gathered it.

Ryan McGowan (blue No 5) was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Donnelly as the ball ended up in the Dundee net. Image: SNS

However, the referee had spotted a foul. And Docherty was delighted to see the official stick to his original decision.

“Typical VAR. I thought it was going to ruin my day,” the Dundee boss added.

“(Ryan) McGowan pushed (Aaron) Donnelly into the net and I have to commend the ref for standing by his decision.

“That game was refereed by the referee. He felt it, he smelt it and he made the right decision.”

‘Talk that goal up!’

The Dens boss was delighted with the spirit shown by his entire squad after making it back-to-back Premiership wins.

However, he had an extra few words for star youngster Cameron after his wonderful opening goal.

And an instruction for the written press post-match.

“Talk that goal up!” Docherty said.

“He does it during the week but to execute it on a pitch without a touch and to have the wherewithal to see where the goalie was was outstanding in a game devoid of quality from our point of view.

“It doesn’t surprise me with the wee man, he’s a talented boy. When I see it back, to have the awareness and to execute that technique is fantastic.

“He was away with the 21s and is consistently a best performer. He’s growing in confidence but so is the whole team.

“There’s been a lot of strong performances and they have improved during the season.”

Amadou Bakayoko prods home Dundee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Owen Dodgson.
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
Tony Docherty
7
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
5
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Conversation