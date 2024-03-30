Tony Docherty on Dundee’s ‘massive’ win, outstanding Lyall Cameron strike and fear that ‘VAR was going to ruin my day’

Tony Docherty hailed Lyall Cameron’s “outstanding” moment of magic that set Dundee on their way to victory at St Johnstone.

The Scotland U/21 international took advantage of an error by Dimitar Mitov to lob the goalie from 45 yards.

That put the Dark Blues 1-0 up after a strong start before Adama Sidibeh levelled matters on the hour mark.

Dundee battled back to take the lead through Amadou Bakayoko’s late strike to grind out a big three points that sent the club back into the top six.

“It was a massive win,” Docherty said.

“More importantly I couldn’t be more proud of the players. Over the season you look at games and we’ve had a 4-0 and 4-1 but that today is a different type of win and a display of mentality, resilience and togetherness.

“It shows how much we’re developing as a team. There was an accusation earlier in the season that when we dominate we don’t win.

“To grind that out and win and be brave and make a tactical change to win it, the players took that on board and their bravery merited the three points.”

‘Thought VAR was going to ruin my day’

Docherty admits he thought two of those points were about to be taken away when referee Iain Snedden was sent to the monitor by VAR Greg Aitken as the game ticked into stoppage time.

The ball had been bundled into the Dundee net after goalie Jon McCracken had gathered it.

However, the referee had spotted a foul. And Docherty was delighted to see the official stick to his original decision.

“Typical VAR. I thought it was going to ruin my day,” the Dundee boss added.

“(Ryan) McGowan pushed (Aaron) Donnelly into the net and I have to commend the ref for standing by his decision.

“That game was refereed by the referee. He felt it, he smelt it and he made the right decision.”

‘Talk that goal up!’

The Dens boss was delighted with the spirit shown by his entire squad after making it back-to-back Premiership wins.

However, he had an extra few words for star youngster Cameron after his wonderful opening goal.

And an instruction for the written press post-match.

“Talk that goal up!” Docherty said.

“He does it during the week but to execute it on a pitch without a touch and to have the wherewithal to see where the goalie was was outstanding in a game devoid of quality from our point of view.

“It doesn’t surprise me with the wee man, he’s a talented boy. When I see it back, to have the awareness and to execute that technique is fantastic.

“He was away with the 21s and is consistently a best performer. He’s growing in confidence but so is the whole team.

“There’s been a lot of strong performances and they have improved during the season.”