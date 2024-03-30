Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland transfer interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland transfer interest

The Tangerines kept a clean sheet against Raith Rovers, with McClelland and Ross Graham both superb.

Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has told Declan Gallagher he faces a battle to win his jersey back after lavishing praise on “outstanding” defensive duo Ross Graham and Sam McClelland.

Graham’s selection was fully expected following the knee injury sustained by Kevin Holt against Inverness last weekend.

However, McClelland’s name on the team-sheet raised a few more eyebrows, with the on-loan St Johnstone centre-half brought in for his debut after Gallagher was ruled out with a minor groin issue.

Playing his first 90 minutes since SEPTEMBER 23, the Northern Ireland U/21 cap was faultless in a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Raith Rovers.

The same can be said for Graham, who won everything in the air, was proactive and aggressive in challenges and clipped several superb passes up to Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

Ross Graham was superb throughout
Ross Graham was superb throughout. Image: Shutterstock

“Our two centre-backs were absolutely outstanding, given the circumstances of losing the best centre-half pairing in the league (Gallagher and Holt),” lauded Goodwin.

“To be able to put two young lads in – and for them to perform the way they did – was exceptional.

“Sam was told he would have to be patient because of the calibre of Holt and Gallagher but credit to him for his professionalism, in terms of staying fit and sharp.

“Both he and Ross Graham showed excellent concentration levels throughout and, honestly, it’d be hard for me to pick a man of the match because as good as my front-two were, I thought the two at the back were outstanding.”

Goodwin reveals previous McClelland interest

McClelland’s efficacy came as no surprise to Goodwin, who revealed he tracked the player throughout last summer before ultimately opting to sign Ollie Denham on loan from Cardiff.

“He was on our list last summer,” continued Goodwin. “I saw Sam last year when he was on loan at Barrow in the English lower leagues and that’s not an easy environment to play in.

“Physically, you’ve got to be up for the scrap – and he showed that.

“We went in a different direction and arguably that didn’t work out with a young lad coming in (Ollie Denham).

“But thankfully Sam was available again, with the change of manager at St Johnstone. Craig (Levein) didn’t know a great deal about him and felt it’d be best for him to get out and play games.”

Sam McClelland, Dundee United loan arrival.
Sam McClelland joined United in February. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

Expanding on Gallagher’s absence, Goodwin said: “It’s not something we are overly concerned about, but it’s maybe something that needs a little rest over the next couple of days.

“Hopefully it settles down and Deccy might be available for the next weekend – but he might be sat behind me in the dugout, given the performance of the two young lads today!”

Setting the standards

While watertight at one end, a super instinctive Watt finish and a contentious Moult penalty kick either side of the interval secured a precious three points for the Tangerines.

Goodwin is adamant both men merited their reward following industrious performances.

Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season. Image: SNS

“Tony and Louis set the standard,” Goodwin added. “They were physical throughout and gave the centre-backs and really tough time; no free headers and lot of controlled aggression shown.

“And with that, it brings the rest of the team up the pitch.”

Goodwin: Nothing was decided

The Terrors are now four points clear of Rovers with five fixtures left, albeit the Fifers do have a game in hand.

But Goodwin noted: “This was just another result. As far as we’re concerned, there are no major celebrations going on in the dressing room.

“It’s three points on the board and we need to approach every single game between now and the end of the season in the same manner – that level of passion and desire.

“If we do that, then we give ourselves a good chance of staying in control.”

