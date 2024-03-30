Jim Goodwin hails ‘exceptional’ Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland transfer interest

Jim Goodwin has told Declan Gallagher he faces a battle to win his jersey back after lavishing praise on “outstanding” defensive duo Ross Graham and Sam McClelland.

Graham’s selection was fully expected following the knee injury sustained by Kevin Holt against Inverness last weekend.

However, McClelland’s name on the team-sheet raised a few more eyebrows, with the on-loan St Johnstone centre-half brought in for his debut after Gallagher was ruled out with a minor groin issue.

Playing his first 90 minutes since SEPTEMBER 23, the Northern Ireland U/21 cap was faultless in a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Raith Rovers.

The same can be said for Graham, who won everything in the air, was proactive and aggressive in challenges and clipped several superb passes up to Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

“Our two centre-backs were absolutely outstanding, given the circumstances of losing the best centre-half pairing in the league (Gallagher and Holt),” lauded Goodwin.

“To be able to put two young lads in – and for them to perform the way they did – was exceptional.

“Sam was told he would have to be patient because of the calibre of Holt and Gallagher but credit to him for his professionalism, in terms of staying fit and sharp.

“Both he and Ross Graham showed excellent concentration levels throughout and, honestly, it’d be hard for me to pick a man of the match because as good as my front-two were, I thought the two at the back were outstanding.”

Goodwin reveals previous McClelland interest

McClelland’s efficacy came as no surprise to Goodwin, who revealed he tracked the player throughout last summer before ultimately opting to sign Ollie Denham on loan from Cardiff.

“He was on our list last summer,” continued Goodwin. “I saw Sam last year when he was on loan at Barrow in the English lower leagues and that’s not an easy environment to play in.

“Physically, you’ve got to be up for the scrap – and he showed that.

“We went in a different direction and arguably that didn’t work out with a young lad coming in (Ollie Denham).

“But thankfully Sam was available again, with the change of manager at St Johnstone. Craig (Levein) didn’t know a great deal about him and felt it’d be best for him to get out and play games.”

Expanding on Gallagher’s absence, Goodwin said: “It’s not something we are overly concerned about, but it’s maybe something that needs a little rest over the next couple of days.

“Hopefully it settles down and Deccy might be available for the next weekend – but he might be sat behind me in the dugout, given the performance of the two young lads today!”

Setting the standards

While watertight at one end, a super instinctive Watt finish and a contentious Moult penalty kick either side of the interval secured a precious three points for the Tangerines.

Goodwin is adamant both men merited their reward following industrious performances.

“Tony and Louis set the standard,” Goodwin added. “They were physical throughout and gave the centre-backs and really tough time; no free headers and lot of controlled aggression shown.

“And with that, it brings the rest of the team up the pitch.”

Goodwin: Nothing was decided

The Terrors are now four points clear of Rovers with five fixtures left, albeit the Fifers do have a game in hand.

But Goodwin noted: “This was just another result. As far as we’re concerned, there are no major celebrations going on in the dressing room.

“It’s three points on the board and we need to approach every single game between now and the end of the season in the same manner – that level of passion and desire.

“If we do that, then we give ourselves a good chance of staying in control.”