Police and paramedics descend on Perth city centre

Emergency services descended on Perth city centre after an incident on Saturday night.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the corner of South Street and King Edward Street in the city around 6pm.

Pictures from the scene show around six officers in attendance, who appeared to be assisting the ambulance service.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

One eyewitness described seeing the emergency services outside the William Hill bookmakers on the street.

He said: “There were three police vehicles in attendance and an ambulance.

“When the ambulance left another came and it looked as if a man was taken into one of the ambulances.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.