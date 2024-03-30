PICTURES: Holi celebrations sees Dundee University explode in colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

PICTURES: Holi celebrations sees Dundee University explode in colour

In a vibrant display of cultural unity, students at the University of Dundee celebrated Holi with the traditional throwing of colours.

Vibrant hues unite as students joyfully celebrate Holi at the University of Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Vibrant hues unite as students joyfully celebrate Holi at the University of Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of students celebrated Holi with the traditional throwing of colours at the University of Dundee on Saturday.

The cultural event had been organised by the University’s Indian Society and is inspired by the Hindu festival known as the Festival of Colours.

As well as throwing biodegradable coloured powders, there was also music and traditional food at the event held on the green, in the heart of the University’s campus.

Shreya Kannan, 19, who is in her second year of studying medicine and is president of the Indian Society, said, “Holi symbolises the start of Spring.

“The use of vibrant colours is to represent the colours we see in nature and to symbolise what the future holds in terms of Spring.

“Our event is a fun way to bring everyone together and has become a tradition for Indian students at the University of Dundee.

“It’s something we have grown up celebrating and it’s nostalgic of what we were doing before we came to university.”

The event is the biggest of the academic year held by the University’s Indian Society and the last before the committee changes.

Shreya added: “It’s our last event of the year and a lovely way to bring the community together before exams.”

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the colour.

Holi 2024 was celebrated by many on campus on Saturday. Image: Paul Reid
Holi also known as the Festival Of Colours signifies the triumph of good over evil, correlating with the passing of winter. Image: Paul Reid
Holi – the perfect excuse to take a break from assignments and have a blast with your favorite people! Image: Paul Reid
Beyond its colourful facade, Holi symbolizes the renewal of friendships, the triumph of good over evil, and the spirit of togetherness. Image: Paul Reid
As India and the world immerse in the vibrant festivities of Holi, the spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity shines brightly at Dundee University. Image: Paul Reid
Campus was awash with colour. Image: Paul Reid
Students at the University of Dundee enjoyed a Holi filled with smiles, laughter, love, and endless memories!  Image: Paul Reid
Hundreds of people attended the event at Dundee University. Image: Paul Reid
From every corner, laughter and colors abound: Students revel in the traditional joy of Holi celebrations. Image: Paul Reid
Splashes of tradition: Students come together to celebrate Holi with a Festival of Colours. Image: Paul Reid
Students at the University of Dundee celebrated a Holi filled with laughter, happiness. Image: Paul Reid
Immersed in a kaleidoscope of joy: Students celebrate Holi with the traditional throwing of colors. Image: Paul Reid
Students commemorate Holi with the cherished tradition of color throwing. Image: Paul Reid
Organized by the University’s Indian Society, this cultural extravaganza draws inspiration from the Hindu festival of colors, known as the Festival of Colours. Amidst vibrant biodegradable powders filling the air, students also enjoyed music and traditional cuisine at this lively event held on the green, at the heart of the University’s campus. Image: Paul Reid
In a whirlwind of colors, students celebrate Holi with the timeless ritual of color throwing, embracing community and camaraderie. Image: Paul Reid
At the University of Dundee, the festival of Holi brought new beginnings and colorful adventures into our lives!  Image: Paul Reid
Dundee University students engulfed in colour as they celebrate the Holi Festival of Colour. Image: Paul Reid
Holi paint is washable, non-toxic, biodegradable and child-friendly. Image: Paul Reid
Holi is a fantastic occasion for our students to celebrate joy, love and inclusion. Image: Paul Reid
Students take part in the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the “Festival of Colours” at Dundee University organised by the university’s Indian Society. Image: Paul Reid
Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. Image: Paul Reid
Drenched in the colors of happiness and togetherness. Happy Holi to all! Image: Paul Reid
May the colors of Holi fill your life with warmth and happiness. Image: Paul Reid
Students covered in biodegradable colored powders after a great day celebrating Holi! Memories of laughter, joy, and vibrant hues will linger on. Image: Paul Reid
As we celebrated the festival of colors, we also celebrated the diversity and unity in our lives. Happy Holi!  Image: Paul Reid
On the joyous occasion of Holi, we spread love and happiness in every corner.  Image: Paul Reid
The playful event has become one of the university’s most popular fixtures with students. Image: Paul Reid
Holi celebrations echo with laughter and the rustle of biodegradable colors as students paint the day with vibrant memories. Image: Paul Reid
In a whirlwind of hues, students dance, play, and revel in the eco-friendly colors of Holi, creating a tapestry of unforgettable memories. Image: Paul Reid

Conversation