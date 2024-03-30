PICTURES: Holi celebrations sees Dundee University explode in colour

Hundreds of students celebrated Holi with the traditional throwing of colours at the University of Dundee on Saturday.

The cultural event had been organised by the University’s Indian Society and is inspired by the Hindu festival known as the Festival of Colours.

As well as throwing biodegradable coloured powders, there was also music and traditional food at the event held on the green, in the heart of the University’s campus.

Shreya Kannan, 19, who is in her second year of studying medicine and is president of the Indian Society, said, “Holi symbolises the start of Spring.

“The use of vibrant colours is to represent the colours we see in nature and to symbolise what the future holds in terms of Spring.

“Our event is a fun way to bring everyone together and has become a tradition for Indian students at the University of Dundee.

“It’s something we have grown up celebrating and it’s nostalgic of what we were doing before we came to university.”

The event is the biggest of the academic year held by the University’s Indian Society and the last before the committee changes.

Shreya added: “It’s our last event of the year and a lovely way to bring the community together before exams.”

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the colour.