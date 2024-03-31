Perth Museum cafe: Food and drink prices in city’s newest eating place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum cafe: Food and drink prices in city’s newest eating place

Perth Museum has its own cafe, aptly named Stone. So what can you expect, and what will it cost?

By Morag Lindsay
interior of Stone cafe, inside Perth Museum
Stone, the new cafe inside Perth museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth has a new cafe, as well as a new museum this weekend.

Stone is sited inside the £27 million Perth Museum, in what used to be the Lesser City Hall.

It boasts its own coffee blend, called Destiny, supplied by the Bean Shop in Perth’s George Street.

A flat white is £3.60 and an espresso £2.30. Prices start at £3.40 for a latte, £3.35 for an Americano and £3.60 for a mocha.

And other local suppliers are sprinkled elsewhere throughout the menu.

Stone of Destiny experience inside new Perth Museum
The Perth Museum cafe takes its name from the venue’s most famous exhibit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The soup of the day (£4.95) is served with oatcakes made by the Giraffe social enterprise cafe on South Street, or sourdough bread from Casella and Polegato bakery in George Street.

Other starters include Simon Howie haggis Bon Bons (£7.25), ham hough and pickled
vegetable terrine (£7.25), and Stone sausage rolls (£9.75).

Perth Museum cafe in nod to local place names

Main courses tend towards the traditional, such as chicken breast stuffed with
gluten free skirlie (£11.95), stovies (£11.95), macaroni cheese (£10.95) and more Simon Howie haggis, this time with neeps and tatties (£10.95).

Stone cafe interior in Perth Museum
Stone is Perth’s newest cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s a selection of platters, named after local landmarks and priced £9.95 for individuals or £18.50 for sharing.

The Tay selection features steamed and smoked Scottish salmon and smoked trout pâté, while the Moncreiffe version boasts venison salami and bresaola, chorizo, fennel salami, pickles and walnuts.

The Kinnoull is all about Scottish cheeses, while the Inches selection contains beetroot falafel balls, golden beetroot hummus, roasted vegetables and chutney.

Open sandwiches range from £8.25-£8.95, and breakfast rolls (from 10am to noon) are £4.50.

aerial view of River Tay and Moncreiffe island allotments in centre of Perth
Perth’s Moncreiffe Island and the River Tay are namechecked on the menu. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

There’s a kids menu, starting at £3.95 for a small portion of soup and rising to £5.95 for cheesy pasta.

And for sweet-toothed visitors, there’s a daily selection of cake, traybakes and scones from £3.75, not to mention a tipsy laird trifle or the classic cranachan, made with toasted Aberfeldy oats (both £6.25).

Breakfast tea is £2.85, specialty tea £3, and fizzy drinks £2.50.

Cafe pledge to ‘think local’

The Perth Museum project came in for criticism over the decision to include a cafe.

The attraction is right in the centre of Perth’s “cafe quarter”, and critics said it would divert trade away from existing businesses.

artist impression of Perth Museum, prior to completion
The new Perth Museum cafe is in the former Lesser City Hall.

There was further anger in February when it emerged Perth and Kinross Council was set to bankroll the museum cafe to the tune of £230,000.

Perth Museum bosses say they will strive to work with local and Scottish food and drink businesses wherever possible.

The list of suppliers includes Campbells Prime Meat, Simon Howie Scotland’s Butcher, Ochil Foods, Casella and Polegato Bakery, Wild Hearth Bakery, Highland Health Store, Clootie Mctoot Dumplings, Highland Industrial Supplies, Brakes Foodservice, the Bean Shop Coffee, Allan’s Chilli Products, Malcolm Wood Fresh Express Produce, Giraffe Perth and the Wee Tea Company.

Stone is open daily from 10am-5pm. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Conversation