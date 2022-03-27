In Pictures: Dundee University awash with colours for Holi festival celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee University was awash with colours this weekend as hundreds gathered for the Holi festival celebrations.

Students, lecturers and members of the local community were amongst those enjoying the Hindu celebration on Saturday.

Holi also known as the Festival Of Colours signifies the triumph of good over evil, correlating with the passing of winter.

The holiday in Indian has gained worldwide popularity as millions join in the annual celebration.

Over 300 people celebrated with a four hour paint party held on the university’s Campus Green.

The event sold-out two weeks in advance and was a roaring success as guests enjoyed live music and food.