In Pictures: Dundee University awash with colours for Holi festival celebrations By James Simpson March 27 2022, 3.14pm Updated: March 27 2022, 3.26pm Holi 2022 was celebrated by many on campus on Saturday. Image: Maria Christidi Dundee University was awash with colours this weekend as hundreds gathered for the Holi festival celebrations. Students, lecturers and members of the local community were amongst those enjoying the Hindu celebration on Saturday. Holi also known as the Festival Of Colours signifies the triumph of good over evil, correlating with the passing of winter. The holiday in Indian has gained worldwide popularity as millions join in the annual celebration. Over 300 people celebrated with a four hour paint party held on the university's Campus Green. The event sold-out two weeks in advance and was a roaring success as guests enjoyed live music and food. Students on campus. Image: Maria Christidi Campus was awash with colour. Image Maria Christidi Hundreds of people attended the event at Dundee University. Image Maria Christidi