Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt sounds Dundee United title warning as Tangerines ‘take shackles off’

Watt was excellent as United defeated Raith Rovers.

Tony Watt warms up ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Watt was a standout on Saturday. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Tony Watt reckons Jim Goodwin’s plan to “take the shackles off” paid dividends as Dundee United claimed a comfortable 2-0 triumph over title rivals Raith Rovers.

However, the experienced forward has warned that NOTHING was decided on Saturday.

Goals from Watt and a Louis Moult penalty sent the Tangerines four points clear at the top of the Championship, albeit Rovers boast a game in hand against Airdrieonians.

The display was the Terrors’ finest of 2024 – the margin of victory should have been more handsome, despite Zak Rudden rattling the bar for the visitors – and put United firmly in the promotion box-seat.

But the Tannadice outfit are remaining circumspect and keeping celebrations low-key.

Tony Watt in full flow for Dundee United
Even aside from his wonderfully taken goal, Watt was excellent against Rovers. Image: Shutterstock

“The gaffer took the shackles off, and his game-plan worked,” said Watt. “But nothing is done – we are still in a title race.

“It is going to be a good end to the season. We know that.

“The manager’s message this week was, ‘this is NOT make or break’. And it’s true. If they had beaten us, they would have gone ahead of us with a game in hand, but we have dropped points and they have dropped points.

“They will be saying the same thing – you cannot be too hung up on it. You can’t celebrate for a week and then not do well the next couple of weeks.”

Asked whether he envisions more twists to come in a tumultuous title race, Watt smiled: “Hopefully not!

Tony Watt after scoring a brace for Dundee United
Watt was outstanding for the Tangerines. Image: Shutterstock.

“No, we are a good side, and so are Raith. It has been a good battle so far.

“We are not far off (one point) the same amount of points Dundee had (to win the league last season). People probably don’t appreciate the job we have done and how well we have done at times.

“We know how clear our heads are, how hard we have worked and how much we have given for this club.”

Watt: Louis Moult is a joy to play with

Watt heaped praise on “top-class” strike-partner Moult after the duo combined to torment the Fifers all afternoon.

The big Englishman teed up Watt’s opening goal with a delicate flick-on, exemplifying the way they linked up all afternoon.

The pair now boast a combined 30 goals this term.

Louis Moult takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans.
Moult takes the acclaim of United fans. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“It is easy to play with Moulty,” said Watt. “I am not just saying that to tick a box; Moulty is brilliant.

“The only reason we have him at this level is because he has had a couple of injuries. He is a top-class player and he showed that again on Saturday. It is a joy to play with him.”

The unluckiest players in the league

As potent as United were at one end, they were watertight at the other.

Ross Graham and Sam McClelland – the latter making his debut in trying circumstances after Declan Gallagher was ruled out – were terrific in the heart of the United defence.

Sam McClelland strides out from the back for Dundee United
Sam McClelland strides out from the back. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“They (Graham and McClelland) were unbelievable,” added Watt. “You forget how young those two are because of how mature they are.

“I had no doubts about them. We have four unbelievable centre-halves. Sam and Ross are probably two of the most unlucky players in the league because of how well Gall (Gallagher) and Holty (Kevin Holt) have done.”

Conversation