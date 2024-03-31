Raith Rovers launch investigation after missiles including glass bottle aimed at Dundee United players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers launch investigation after missiles including glass bottle aimed at Dundee United players

The Kirkcaldy club vowed to show 'zero tolerance' if the perpetrators are identified.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt hands a bottle to match referee Nick Walsh
Watt hands the bottle to match referee Nick Walsh. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers have promised a “zero tolerance” approach if they identify the individuals responsible for launching missiles towards Dundee United players on Saturday.

United striker Tony Watt was pictured handing a glass bottle to match referee Nick Walsh in the aftermath of the Tangerines’ opening goal, which was scored in front of the travelling supporters in the Carling Stand.

It is understood several other projectiles were aimed in the direction of the celebrating United stars, including a vape.

And Rovers have been swift to condemn the ugly scene, stating “there is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf
Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

A Rovers spokesperson wrote: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match.

“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach if the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

United have been contacted by Courier Sport, and Tannadice security chiefs are reviewing CCTV footage with a view to passing on any relevant material to the authorities.

