Raith Rovers launch investigation after missiles including glass bottle aimed at Dundee United players

Raith Rovers have promised a “zero tolerance” approach if they identify the individuals responsible for launching missiles towards Dundee United players on Saturday.

United striker Tony Watt was pictured handing a glass bottle to match referee Nick Walsh in the aftermath of the Tangerines’ opening goal, which was scored in front of the travelling supporters in the Carling Stand.

It is understood several other projectiles were aimed in the direction of the celebrating United stars, including a vape.

And Rovers have been swift to condemn the ugly scene, stating “there is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

A Rovers spokesperson wrote: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match.

“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach if the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

United have been contacted by Courier Sport, and Tannadice security chiefs are reviewing CCTV footage with a view to passing on any relevant material to the authorities.