St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains Nicky Clark plan for Premiership run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains Nicky Clark plan for Premiership run-in

The club's top scorer didn't get on the pitch last weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
A headshot of Nicky Clark, who wasn't used at Celtic Park.
Nicky Clark wasn't used at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Managing Nicky Clark’s game-time over the last couple of months has been done with the intention of the St Johnstone striker becoming a permanent fixture in the Perth starting line-up for the Premiership run-in.

Boss Craig Levein chose to keep the club’s top scorer on the bench at Celtic Park last weekend.

But the cotton wool will come off for the clash with Dundee next Saturday.

“I think Nicky is back to the levels we need him to be,” said Levein.

“We have been really careful with his load during matches because the last chunk of games we have coming up are going to be the most important of the lot.

“I want him to be available for every one of those, playing again and again and again.

“I think he’s nearly there.

“I left him out on Saturday because it was a thankless task.”

Adama Sidibeh, trying to win a header at Celtic Park, had a thankless task against Celtic.
Adama Sidibeh had a thankless task against Celtic. Image: SNS.

The man who was given that lone striker “thankless task” at Parkhead was January recruit, Adama Sidibeh.

No blame was attached to the 25-year-old for the ball rarely finding its way into the opposition box that day.

“To be fair to Adama, it was a big ask for him playing against Cameron Carter-Vickers considering the level he’s come from,” said Levein.

“But I was happy with him. He gives you everything he’s got.

“He’s scoring regularly in training. We can see it in him.

“I’ve said before, he will score goals because he’s been so unlucky so far and I reckon he’s hit the target with 75% of his shots.

“He’s had keepers making saves and people making blocks. He needs to be patient and he’ll get goals.”

No bounce game for Saints this time

Levein organised a closed-doors match the last time Saints had a free weekend.

But the McDiarmid Park boss, who has a few more injury concerns this time around, won’t be doing the same next week.

“I’m not going to take a bounce game this week because we’re at the stage of the season where training sessions become shorter,” he said.

“It’s about being sharp and alert now.

“So we’ll train this week, work on some stuff and give the players a bit of rest and then get ready to go again next week.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone hold VAR meeting with Crawford Allan AND send video errors package…
Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith have learned an important lesson.
St Johnstone duo Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith took a 'bit of a huff'…
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler fitness timeline revealed as St Johnstone boss Craig Levein declares ANOTHER defensive…
Craig Levein expects to lose Dan Phillips in the summer.
Dan Phillips set to leave St Johnstone in the summer, Craig Levein confirms
Connor Smith scored his first goal for St Johnstone at the weekend.
St Johnstone goalscorer Connor Smith told Craig Levein Dundee display will 'never happen again'
Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears…
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler goes down injured.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives 'weeks or months' update on Sven Sprangler knee…
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten…
Kerr Smith has picked up a hamstring injury.
St Johnstone defensive options shrinking after double injury blow
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
5

Conversation