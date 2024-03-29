Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone strikers – and why he’s backing them to answer goals SOS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone strikers – and why he’s backing them to answer goals SOS

The Saints manager believes goals will come for his front men.

By Sean Hamilton
(L to R) Benji Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh are competing for striker roles at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
(L to R) Benji Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh are competing for striker roles at St Johnstone. Images: SNS

Craig Levein is backing the returning Nicky Clark to help St Johnstone get the goals they need to stay in the Premiership.

Clark has been a big miss for Saints this season, with the veteran striker enduring a frustrating time with injury.

The fact he has tended to find the net when available illustrates how potentially valuable he could have been this season.

Manager Craig Levein is confident that by carefully managing Clark’s current return to action, he will be available for every game until the end of the season

And the Saints boss believes it is also only a matter of time until Adama Sidibeh, whose fitness advantage sees him creeping ahead of Benji Kimpioka in the pecking order, starts finding the net on a regular basis.

Nicky Clark's goal earned St Johnstone a precious point.
Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Livingston, with Adama Sidibeh (second from right) about to congratulate him. Image: Shutterstock.

Levein said: “I was speaking to Nick [Nicky Clark] on Monday morning and he’s starting to look really good.

“Touch wood, all of his injury issues are behind him and, not just that, he’s got minutes under his belt, he’s been training every single day without any issues and he’s looked really good.

“That gives me hope that we can get a fair wind between now and the end of the season with him.

“That then gives us somebody who’s a proven goal-scorer on the field – for every minute of every game if possible.

“Nicky’s the one that everybody would recognise has been our main threat and we just haven’t had him on the pitch often enough this season.

“I make a point of saying this now because our lack of goals is sometimes down to a lack of chances we make, other times it’s about not having that experienced head who can take a breath inside the penalty box.

“I’m very confident that he’s fit and ready to go and I think it’s good timing for us.”

Adama Sidibeh had a thankless task against Celtic.
Adama Sidibeh was handed a thankless task in a lone striker role for St Johnstone against Celtic. Image: SNS.

On Sidibeh, who was given the nod to start up front against Celtic, Levein was effusive in his praise, as Clark has also been.

He said: “I looked at Adama, his ‘expected goals’ are something like two-and-a-half, or something like that.

“He’s hit the target with a lot of his shots, keepers have made great saves, there have been loads of blocks.

“Adama’s a lot fitter than Benji, who’s a wee bit behind.

“Benji is a bit up and down in training and I don’t think we’ll see the best of him until next season, when he gets a good pre-season under his belt.

St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring against Aberdeen, the most recent of his two St Johnstone goals. Image: SNS.

“He didn’t have a huge number of games before he arrived with us. We knew that, of course.

“But Adama has been playing week-in, week-out down in England. His stamina and energy is high.

“I actually sent a video down to his previous manager of the chances he’s had. He’s invariably hit the target on all of them.

“There are great saves, blocks, there was a blatant handball against Hearts that was missed, that was going in.

“Nobody can accuse Adama of not putting the effort in.”

Conversation