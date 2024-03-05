Nicky Clark: St Johnstone speed merchants could ‘catch pigeons’ and both complement my game style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone speed merchants could ‘catch pigeons’ and both complement my game style

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have transformed the Perth side's options up front.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh. Images: SNS.

In a long career at the top of the game, St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark had never played alongside a striker with searing pace until this season.

Now, at McDiarmid Park, he’s got two of them.

The former Dundee United man is enjoying life alongside Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.

And Clark believes the attributes he brings to the Perth team fit nicely with the raw speed and power that the January recruits provide.

“I feel I can complement the new boys,” said Clark.

“They could catch pigeons – the two of them are rapid.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring against Ross County.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring against Ross County.<br />Image: SNS.

“Them going in behind can hopefully create room for me, dropping into a hole and getting on the half turn and making things happen.

“We’ll see what things develop.

“When I think of quick strike partners I’ve played with before, at Rangers, Martyn Waghorn was fast to an extent.

“But there’s no one with that type of speed.

“It causes defences big issues.

“I think we’ve boys in the team who will create chances and score goals.”

Sidibeh’s learning curve

Kimpioka, with two St Johnstone goals to his name already, came through Sunderland’s academy and has played in the top flight in Sweden and Switzerland.

Sidibeh, on the other hand, is new to full-time football.

“I hope I can help Adama,” said Clark.

“He’s definitely got something about him, from what we’ve seen in training and the games he’s played.

“He’s played in the lower divisions down south so it’s obviously different for him up here.

“Maybe he does need that wee bit of help – when to press, when to run, when not to run, those sort of things.

John Souttar pulls back Adama Sidibeh.
John Souttar pulls back Adama Sidibeh. Image: Shutterstock.

“If I can help him then great and that can help the team as well.”

Clark’s equaliser against Livingston took him to six goals for the season.

“The subs that came on made a difference for us and G (Graham Carey) put a great ball into the box for me – he’s got that quality.

“I was obviously delighted to get on the end of it.

“It’s given us a boost to get four points in two games – we knew we had to react after the St Mirren game and we’ve done that, especially the game in midweek.

“We’ll take confidence from that.”

