Nicky Clark: St Johnstone speed merchants could ‘catch pigeons’ and both complement my game style

In a long career at the top of the game, St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark had never played alongside a striker with searing pace until this season.

Now, at McDiarmid Park, he’s got two of them.

The former Dundee United man is enjoying life alongside Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.

And Clark believes the attributes he brings to the Perth team fit nicely with the raw speed and power that the January recruits provide.

“I feel I can complement the new boys,” said Clark.

“They could catch pigeons – the two of them are rapid.

“Them going in behind can hopefully create room for me, dropping into a hole and getting on the half turn and making things happen.

“We’ll see what things develop.

“When I think of quick strike partners I’ve played with before, at Rangers, Martyn Waghorn was fast to an extent.

“But there’s no one with that type of speed.

“It causes defences big issues.

“I think we’ve boys in the team who will create chances and score goals.”

Sidibeh’s learning curve

Kimpioka, with two St Johnstone goals to his name already, came through Sunderland’s academy and has played in the top flight in Sweden and Switzerland.

Sidibeh, on the other hand, is new to full-time football.

“I hope I can help Adama,” said Clark.

“He’s definitely got something about him, from what we’ve seen in training and the games he’s played.

“He’s played in the lower divisions down south so it’s obviously different for him up here.

“Maybe he does need that wee bit of help – when to press, when to run, when not to run, those sort of things.

“If I can help him then great and that can help the team as well.”

Clark’s equaliser against Livingston took him to six goals for the season.

“The subs that came on made a difference for us and G (Graham Carey) put a great ball into the box for me – he’s got that quality.

“I was obviously delighted to get on the end of it.

“It’s given us a boost to get four points in two games – we knew we had to react after the St Mirren game and we’ve done that, especially the game in midweek.

“We’ll take confidence from that.”