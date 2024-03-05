Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens kid turns out for Scotland

Dundee are set to be without Jordan McGhee for the majority of the month.

The versatile defender has been a consistent performer for the Dark Blues this season, starting 18 straight matches for manager Tony Docherty.

The 27-year-old has also enjoyed a purple patch in front of goal lately, scoring three times since the turn of the year.

McGhee had nailed down the right-back or right wing-back spot in Docherty’s backline until he picked up a calf injury in last week’s heavy defeat to Celtic.

The defender then missed the 2-2 home draw with Kilmarnock as he awaited the results of a scan to identify the extent of the problem.

“Jordan McGhee had his scan and will be out for a period,” Docherty said.

“Fortunately in that period there are two breaks in the schedule.

“We expect him to miss the next two games but hopefully available after the second break.”

That will see McGhee absent for two home matches against Aberdeen and Rangers next Wednesday and the following Sunday respectively.

The target for a return will be the trip to St Johnstone on March 30 with only two pre-split matches remaining beyond that.

Docherty also revealed Owen Beck took a “nasty impact to his shin” during the clash with Kilmarnock in a challenge that earned Corrie Ndaba a yellow card.

Joe Shaughnessy also picked up a “mild strain”.

However, both will be fit for next week and goalkeeper Trevor Carson is also expected to return.

Ally Graham

Meanwhile, Dundee youth keeper Ally Graham started for Scotland U/16s as they defeated Norway in Cyprus.

The match was the final friendly of a three-game UEFA development tournament with the young Scots having already faced hosts Cyprus and Romania.

On Monday, Graham & Co. won 4-1 thanks to first-half goals from Celtic’s Hayden Borland and Jamie Hislop of Ayr were added to by a second-half double from Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd.

Dundee’s Graham also started for James Grady’s side in a 1-0 win over Cyprus on Friday after sitting out the 1-0 defeat against Romania last Wednesday.