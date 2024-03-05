Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens kid turns out for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens kid turns out for Scotland

The Dark Blues have big games coming up in their chase for a top-six spot.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee is set to miss key matches. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee are set to be without Jordan McGhee for the majority of the month.

The versatile defender has been a consistent performer for the Dark Blues this season, starting 18 straight matches for manager Tony Docherty.

The 27-year-old has also enjoyed a purple patch in front of goal lately, scoring three times since the turn of the year.

McGhee had nailed down the right-back or right wing-back spot in Docherty’s backline until he picked up a calf injury in last week’s heavy defeat to Celtic.

The defender then missed the 2-2 home draw with Kilmarnock as he awaited the results of a scan to identify the extent of the problem.

Jordan McGhee has been in good form for Dundee lately. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Jordan McGhee had his scan and will be out for a period,” Docherty said.

“Fortunately in that period there are two breaks in the schedule.

“We expect him to miss the next two games but hopefully available after the second break.”

That will see McGhee absent for two home matches against Aberdeen and Rangers next Wednesday and the following Sunday respectively.

The target for a return will be the trip to St Johnstone on March 30 with only two pre-split matches remaining beyond that.

Docherty also revealed Owen Beck took a “nasty impact to his shin” during the clash with Kilmarnock in a challenge that earned Corrie Ndaba a yellow card.

Joe Shaughnessy also picked up a “mild strain”.

However, both will be fit for next week and goalkeeper Trevor Carson is also expected to return.

Ally Graham

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham has been in Scotland action. Image: SFA

Meanwhile, Dundee youth keeper Ally Graham started for Scotland U/16s as they defeated Norway in Cyprus.

The match was the final friendly of a three-game UEFA development tournament with the young Scots having already faced hosts Cyprus and Romania.

On Monday, Graham & Co. won 4-1 thanks to first-half goals from Celtic’s Hayden Borland and Jamie Hislop of Ayr were added to by a second-half double from Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd.

Dundee’s Graham also started for James Grady’s side in a 1-0 win over Cyprus on Friday after sitting out the 1-0 defeat against Romania last Wednesday.

