Perth activist ‘created explosion risk’ at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest

An environmental activist from Perth was given an alternative to prison after a court found she created an explosion risk during a protest at the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Eco-activist Lindsay Maycock was one of four people convicted after trial of breaching the peace at a demonstration in Grangemouth.

20 people were arrested at the Ineos site on Powdrake Road on July 19 last year.

Among them were four campaigners who scaled an oil tanker entering the compound and had to be removed by police.

Ineos was forced to cease operations during the protest by the group, This Is Rigged.

After a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court in January, the four climbers, including Maycock, from Perth, were convicted of conducting themselves in a disorderly manner.

At a sentencing hearing, they were told they created an explosion risk and all were handed direct alternatives to imprisonment.

During the demonstration, Maycock was on bail in connection with a paint protest at the Scottish Parliament, for which she was subsequently convicted.

This is Rigged describe their activists as direct-action campaigners targeting the Scottish Government’s lack of action on both the climate and cost-of-living crises.

Guilty of causing shutdown

Maycock, 24, was found guilty of conducting herself in a disorderly manner while acting with others.

She was found to have climbed onto an oil tanker entering the Ineos compound, refused to climb down, prevented the tanker from entering the site and caused Ineos to shut down operations.

Also convicted were Cameron Prince, 22, from Glasgow, Jasmine Read, 23, from Harrogate and 25-year-old Evan Wragg from Alloa.

The group argued their actions were necessary in the face of the fossil fuel

industry’s contribution to both the climate and public health crises.

In a post-conviction statement, Maycock said: “The Scottish Government was refusing to take action to protect the lives of the people, therefore we had no choice but to take responsibility for our future security.”

Now working in energy sector

All four represented themselves at trial but only Maycock, of Cornhill Road, instructed a lawyer ahead of a sentencing hearing.

Gordon Addison explained his client had strong views, for which she will be able to fight legally in her new career in green energy

He said the group acted “with the cause in mind and no other cause in mind.

“It wasn’t just troublemaking.

“I think it would be fair to say it would be wrong to describe their feelings as contrite.

“There is recognition a level of conformity is required.

“She had, I think, significant anxiety about this situation.

“Subsequently, she’s got a job… in green energy.”

Explosion risk

Sheriff Charles Lugton ordered all four to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in a year.

The sheriff said the offences were too serious to merit a fine or deferral for good behaviour.

He noted “even a spark generated by the rubbing of your clothing” could have had significant consequences.

He said: “The nature of your conduct on the day was a breach of the peace.

“One particular concern was that you created a risk of explosion at the refinery.

“You had to be removed by police officers. Both you and they were placed at risk.

“In addition, you created a great deal of disruption.”

Previous criminal protesting

At the time of the offence, Maycock was on a bail order imposed two months earlier at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

At a trial in November, she and another This Is Rigged protestor were convicted of throwing buckets of red paint over the Scottish Parliament building on April 27.

Their paint protest against the UK Government’s decision to back hundreds of new oil and gas licences cost an estimated £300 to £500 to clean up.

Sheriff Chris Dickson found both guilty of wilfully or recklessly destroying property.

Maycock will return to the dock to be sentenced for that matter next month, having been ordered to be of good behaviour.

