Dundee academy update: Scotland youth Ally Graham attracting English Premier League interest and club legend returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee academy update: Scotland youth Ally Graham attracting English Premier League interest and club legend returns

Courier Sport takes a look at the Dark Blues youth setup.

By George Cran
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham has been called up by Scotland. Image: SFA

Dundee kid Ally Graham has been catching the eye of big English clubs.

He’s highly thought of at Dens Park as well with the 15-year-old already featuring for the club’s U/18 side.

The youngster has also become a regular in the Scotland youth setup, his latest call-up will see him join the national U/16 side in Cyprus for a Development Tournament taking on Romania, Cyprus and Norway.

“Ally has been involved with that squad now for about a year,” said head of academy at Dundee, Stephen Wright.

Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham in action for the Dark Blues’ U/16 side.

“He had a recent game against Australia in Glasgow and has now been announced for the Development Tournament in Cyprus.

“It’s fantastic for him.

“He’s been playing U/18s football as well despite only being 15.

“Ally is a massive Dundee fan and so are his family so it’s great to see him in come in and train with (first-team goalkeeping coach) Alan Combe during the day with the first-team goalkeepers.

“He’s been around the first-team and that’s a dream for him. It’s a difficult position to try to break through at any level but it’s great credit to him to get the international recognition.

“We’re in the second tier of the club academy setup but Ally’s call-ups show that doesn’t matter when it comes to Scotland recognition or making first-team debuts at a club like Dundee.

“It’s a great advert for the work we do here.”

English interest

Whether Graham is still at Dundee when he comes of age as a senior pro remains to be seen.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan walk on the pitch at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Steve McDougall/DCT.
Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright with technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT

He’s been to train with English Championship side Southampton more than once and has also caught the eye of a Premier League outfit.

“He has been down to Southampton and has gone to Newcastle as well, they are keeping an eye on him,” Wright added.

“He’s been down for a week at a time training.

“Ally has done well but he’s still young and still at school. That’s great experience.”

Academy growth

Meanwhile, the Dundee academy setup continues to grow.

The partnership with St John’s High School will welcome the fourth year group of talented Dundee youth players in the autumn.

And the new setup as a CIC (Community Interest Company) is expected to bring long-term benefits.

In the short term, academy kids are continuing to make the breakthrough at senior level.

First-team boss Tony Docherty has used seven academy graduates this season and the club recently announced development team contracts for youngsters Finlay Allan, Sebastian Lochhead and Josh Mitchell.

Sebastian Lochhead and Josh Mitchell signed full-time deals with Dundee in November. Image: DFC.
Sebastian Lochhead and Josh Mitchell signed full-time deals with Dundee in November. Image: DFC.

“We’re seeing a few players stepping up age groups,” Wright added.

“Scott Robertson’s U/18s are quite young now because we have quite a few players out on loan.

“And it’s been good to see some of the boys getting contracts.

“Josh and Sebastian have been in the academy since nine or 10-years-old so we get great satisfaction from seeing them do so well and get professional contracts.

“That’s what makes the job worthwhile.

“It’s great to see these boys get recognition and get contracts – now it’s about seeing who the next ones are.”

Finlay Allan ‘showing what he is capable of’

Allan, meanwhile, is currently out on loan at Forfar Athletic where he made his senior debut in a 2-2 draw at Dumbarton earlier this month.

He followed that up with his first start, playing 86 minutes in a 3-3 draw against Peterhead. He was replaced by a former Dundee youngster Josh Skelly. And played 90 minutes in a 2-0 win at Clyde on Tuesday.

Wright revealed he’s had a long relationship with Allan and his family stretching back to his time in the youth setup at Dunfermline.

Finlay Allan celebrates scoring for Dundee in a pre-season friendly at Brechin. Image: SNS
Finlay Allan celebrates scoring for Dundee in a pre-season friendly at Brechin. Image: SNS

“I signed Finlay when he was 10 years old at Dunfermline,” Wright added.

“He’s a Fife lad and was at Dunfermline for a few years.

“When I got the job at Dundee, his parents contacted me to see if he could come here because he’d left Dunfermline at that point.

“We got him in at U/14 so I’ve had a relationship with Finlay and his family for years. It’s great to see him now get a new contract.

“He’s out on loan at Forfar now. He’s maybe a bit young for that level but that just shows what he is capable of.”

Club legend Barry Smith

Barry Smith celebrates
Barry Smith played 433 times for Dundee – he’s coming back to the club.

There are plenty with bright futures at Dundee and they will have the chance to pick the brains of one of the greats of the past.

Club legend Barry Smith is to return to the academy setup after his time with Canadian side York United ended.

Smith played 433 times for the club, only Doug Cowie and Bobby Cox have ever played more, and managed the club for over 100 games between 2010 and 2013.

“Barry is going to come in and work with us. It’s great to have Barry back, he’s worked in the academy before,” Wright added.

“Former Dundee manager and club legend, it’s great to have him pass on some of his wisdom to the players.

“He has a lot to offer.”

More from Dundee FC

(L to R) Darren Fletcher, Owen Dodgson and Scott McTominay. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Dodgson reveals links with Scottish Manchester United duo
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee loan 'a disappointment' for Ryan Howley says Coventry City boss Mark Robins
Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
More to come from Dundee insists Tony Docherty as he provides positive updates on…
Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla celebrate as Dundee defeated Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are flying - and Premiership rivals will fear them
Scott Tiffoney enjoyed his day against Ross County, scoring both goals in a Dundee win. Image: SNS
Dundee match-winner Scott Tiffoney on brace boost as he reveals 'mini pre-season' benefit
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents
14
Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Ross County win as Dee go five clear in…
Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'unity' after Ross County victory as he provides Owen Beck…
Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-0 Ross County: Player ratings and match report as Scott Tiffoney brace earns…
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie: I want to stay at Dundee

Conversation