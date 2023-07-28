The Dundee Academy: New Dark Blues setup explained as club move to ‘future-proof’ youth structure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

The Dundee Academy: New Dark Blues setup explained as club move to ‘future-proof’ youth structure

Dundee have launched a new social enterprise plan to ensure youth academy continues 'for decades to come'

By George Cran
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Managing director John Nelms pictured speaking. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Managing director John Nelms pictured speaking. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

Dundee have moved to “future-proof” their academy setup.

The Dens Park club have had considerable success in recent years with academy graduates making up a large chunk of their current first-team playing squad.

The latest matchday squad involved seven players who came through the club’s youth development in the 3-1 win over Dumbarton.

However, Dundee is a club that still retains the mental scars of two administrations since the turn of the century.

And the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic on the finances of football clubs again put the club’s youth development structure at risk.

Work continued, though, as the club’s youth coaches incredibly kept things going by giving up their time for free.

But the crisis also sparked an idea.

Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Technical director Gordon Strachan pictured speaking. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Technical director Gordon Strachan at the launch. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

That has led to Thursday’s launch of The Dundee Academy Community Impact Company (CIC) with the aim of helping children in poverty in the city to realise potential through football.

The Dundee Academy CIC will stand apart from Dundee Football Club as a new social enterprise to break down barriers that stand in the way of kids entering the football pathway.

“It is huge for the academy, huge for the club and huge for the lives it will touch. It will help those who need help the most,” said Dundee managing director John Nelms at the start of the Regional Performance Centre launch.

The club’s technical director and former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan added: “Every kid has a sport in them, I believe that. And sport changes lives, no doubt about it.”

Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell also spoke – and confirmed there will be a “long overdue” civic dinner to celebrate the club’s 1962 league championship win – as did Kirsty Thompson of The Circle, a Dundee-based community interest company.

‘Future-proofing’

But the man tasked with guiding this venture is the club’s new academy director Jamie McBrearty.

McBrearty has been involved in the youth setup at Dundee for over two decades as well as working in sports development in his home city.

He will work alongside the club’s head of youth Stephen Wright to continue to help produce players who can step up to first-team football.

McBrearty explained to Courier Sport how the new setup will function.

Jamie McBrearty
Dundee academy director Jamie McBrearty. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.

“The players are still registered with Dundee Football Club but what we do is facilitate the training and development of the boys up to U/16,” he said.

“So the academy won’t be part of the club, it will be part of the social enterprise.

“That means we can govern ourselves so we are not reliant on the performance of the club to ensure the level of the academy.

“That lesson came from Covid when the club was short of £2 million and cuts had to be made.

“The academy is one of the biggest departments but myself, John, Gordon and Stephen spoke and went to the coaches to see if we could sustain the work that was going on.

“The coaches did it for free. This isn’t about money but they did that off their own backs.

“So for decades to come, if the club is ever in a predicament…

“I’ve been here over two administrations and through Covid so when I saw the signs then I thought we can’t allow this to happen.

“We sustained that but now we are future-proofing it.”

‘Change lives’

He added: “We have a real opportunity to really enhance what the academy does but it’s more than that.

“It is about identifying young people in our city who are really in need.

“It’s about how we can help with that. But also what hidden gems there may be out there.

“If we can identify them and then see what the barriers are to getting them on the pathway then who knows.

“Football is a tool to change lives so that’s what we are aiming to do.”

More from Dundee FC

Diego Pineda celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Diego Pineda says he 'felt the passion' of Dens Park fans after…
Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee summer business continues as Tony Docherty signs up international striker Amadou Bakayoko
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key traits in flying wing-backs Owen Beck and…
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails scoring strikers as home bow ends with victory
Diego Pineda
3 Dundee talking points as Diego Pineda and Zach Robinson fire Dee to Dumbarton…
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's clash with Dumbarton will have 'extra edge' as Dark Blues welcome back key…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…
Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed