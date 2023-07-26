3 Dundee talking points as Diego Pineda and Zach Robinson fire Dee to Dumbarton victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points as Diego Pineda and Zach Robinson fire Dee to Dumbarton victory

The Dark Blues ran out 3-1 winners as the Sons finished the contest with 10 men.

By George Cran
Diego Pineda
Diego Pineda celebrates his first Dundee goal. Image: SNS

Diego Pineda capped his home debut with a goal as Dundee saw off Dumbarton 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup.

The Dark Blues had defeat in Airdrie to shake off and did so with a comfortable victory against a Sons side that ended the game with 10 men.

The returning Zach Robinson opened his scoring account for the campaign with a brace as the Dark Blues moved into second in Group E.

There was a debut for Antonio Portales while Owen Beck, Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney, Malachi Boateng and Pineda all made their Dens bows.

After passing up an earlier chance, Robinson pounced on a spill from Brett Long to poke into the net on 38 minutes.

Zach Robinson scored his first goal of the season. Image: SNS
That lead, however, lasted just three minutes as the Dark Blues failed to deal with a corner and Tony Wallace powered Dumbarton level.

The Dark Blues didn’t hang about themselves in restoring the lead as Tiffoney played Pineda in behind and the Mexican made no mistake as he notched his first goal for the club.

The second half saw chances come and go but eventually Dundee got their third with Robinson netting from the spot on 77 minutes.

Tiffoney went down in the area and Willie Collum pointed to the spot. Before the kick was taken, Sons defender Mark Durnan was shown a second yellow card for his reaction to the Dundee man.

But there were no more goals to come for the Dark Blues as they made it two wins from three in Group E.

So what can we take from the contest?

Changes, changes, changes

Tony Docherty signalled his displeasure at the weekend defeat to Airdrieonians.

The Dens gaffer made six changes to his starting XI with Adam Legzdins, Owen Beck, Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda and Jordan McGhee coming in alongside Portales.

Owen Beck impressed on his home debut. Image: SNS.
Out were goalie Jon McCracken, Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden, Jack Wilkie and Lyall Cameron after his penalty miss.

Luke McCowan sat out suspended thanks to two bookings in the first two games while there was no sign of new boy Aaron Donnelly.

There was also a change in system with Portales joining Lee Ashcroft and Joe Shaughnessy in a back three.

More of the same?

The big question was whether that would unleash Dundee’s attack.

In recent matches, goals had been hard to come by despite opening up promising positions.

Early on it was a bit of a struggle with little fluency in the play.

Pineda made his first Dundee start. Image: SNS.

But chances eventually began to come and Robinson made the difference with the opening goal, following up a Beck effort to poke home.

Pineda then showed his finishing skills with a well-taken second right on half-time.

After the break, it was almost complete dominance against the part-time outfit.

But, again, chances came and went and the game wasn’t put to bed until the final 15 minutes.

Mexicans

Pineda got a run-out at Airdrie on Saturday and looked a little rusty.

He was much sharper on this occasion, linking up well with his new team-mates throughout.

And he buried his first real chance in dark blue, finishing confidently off the far post to cap an impressive home debut.

Pineda and Portales at half-time. Image: SNS

All eyes were on Portales, however, thanks to the extra-long wait for his arrival.

Finally, the defender was on the pitch and fans could see for themselves what all the fuss has been about.

With respect, he’ll get harder tests than League Two opposition but it was a good game to shake any cobwebs off.

His first real bit of defending saw his man get in behind only for a sweeping sliding tackle to relieve the danger.

A later slide tackle was less well-timed as he took down his man in a dangerous position and picked up a yellow card.

He was comfortable for much of the game and, as expected, not shy of a tackle.

