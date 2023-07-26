A917 closed outside Upper Largo due to multiple vehicle crash

The A917 road outside Upper Largo is currently closed following a crash involving a number of vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 9pm following the accident.

Drivers have being diverted from the main road, which links Upper Largo to Drumeldrie..

One eyewitness told The Courier that they noticed two fire engines, as well as police and ambulances in attendance.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they had arrived at the area at 8.50pm to assist police with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow