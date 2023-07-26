A917 closed outside Upper Largo due to multiple vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

A917 closed outside Upper Largo due to multiple vehicle crash

Emergency services attended the area just before 9pm on Wednesday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Crash at Upper Largo
Eyewitnesses spotted a number of emergency vehicles at the scene. Image: Supplied

The A917 road outside Upper Largo is currently closed following a crash involving a number of vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 9pm following the accident.

Drivers have being diverted from the main road, which links Upper Largo to Drumeldrie..

One eyewitness told The Courier that they noticed two fire engines, as well as police and ambulances in attendance.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they had arrived at the area at 8.50pm to assist police with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow

More from Fife

Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link.
Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress
Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch
Rescuers remain on the scene at Torry Bay near Low Valleyfield.
One of two whales stranded on Fife beach dies as rescue mission continues
Some of the heartbroken children and staff from Methilhill Community Children's Initiative. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden
Herriott was found guilty of sexual assault at Society in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman ‘violated’ by man who rubbed head in her breasts at Kirkcaldy nightclub 
Several shops in Leven town centres have had windows smashed.
Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in…
Cameron Craid has been traced safe and well. Image: Supplied.
Missing Levenmouth boy, 12, traced safe and well
Wayne Rawlings
Missing Dalgety Bay man, 49, believed to have travelled to Broxburn
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Ninewells and nine NHS Fife sites among buildings potentially at risk due to faulty…
Danielle Guhl has been missing for two weeks. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness woman, 40, has links to Fife