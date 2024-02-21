Perthshire designer names £27 earrings after Kate Middleton to thank princess for wearing her jewel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire designer names £27 earrings after Kate Middleton to thank princess for wearing her jewel

Sophie McGown's new earrings sold out in two hours after her launch had more than 180,000 views.

By Chloe Burrell
The Catherine, right, has been designed to thank Kate Middleton for wearing the Issy Star charity design in 2023.
The Catherine, right, has been designed to thank Kate Middleton for wearing the Issy Star charity design in 2023. Image: Ear Sass

A Perthshire jewellery designer has named her new £27 earrings after Kate Middleton to thank the princess for wearing a pair from her brand.

Statement earring brand Ear Sass was launched by Sophie McGown in 2020.

The business has since continued to grow, with Sophie winning fashion jeweller of the year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards last February.

The Catherine earring was announced on Monday to thank the princess for wearing the brand’s charity earring Issy Star.

A post advertising the launch attracted more than 180,000 views on Twitter/X.

The Catherine, available as gold or silver-plated, proved an immediate hit and sold out in under two hours, with royal fans as far as America snapping up a pair.

The Princess of Wales donned the star-shaped Issy Star earring – which was created in memory of Sophie’s cousin Issy Phipps – twice last year.

Sophie McGown, founder of Ear Sass.
Perthshire stylist Sophie McGown. Image: Supplied

Issy took her own life last April at the age of 17. After Kate was spotted wearing the earrings sales continued to soar.

Earring named after Kate Middleton

Last month, fundraising for charity Brave Mind exceeded £10,000. For every sale of The Catherine £5 is donated to the cause.

Sophie said: “We are eternally grateful to the Princess of Wales for wearing our Issy Star earrings, in memory of my beautiful cousin, Issy.

“Designing Princess Catherine’s very own pair of earrings felt like the perfect way for us to say thank you and show our appreciation for the thousands of pounds she has helped us to raise for mental health charity, Brave Mind.”

The Catherine earring designed by Ear Sass.
The Catherine earring. Image: Ear Sass

In June last year, Kate participated in team training at Maidenhead Rugby Club as part of her Shaping Us initiative.

There she met Issy’s mum, Sarah Renton, who shared that the earring was designed in memory of her daughter, who had played for the club since she was four before going on to play for England’s Under-18s touch rugby team.

Kate Middleton wearing an Issy Star charity earring.
Kate Middleton wearing an Issy Star charity earring. Image: Ear Sass

Kate was then spotted wearing the earring in October, once on World Mental Health Awareness Day and again with SportsAid while taking part in a mental health awareness workshop.

Sophie added: “We’ve created this elegant hoop design which we can picture her wearing with the most stunning ball gown or with one of her statement blazers.

“We think it suits her whole style. We’re wishing the princess well as she continues her recovery and we’ve sent her a pair of the earrings, which we hope she loves as much as we do!”

The Catherine is available to pre-order for £27, with an estimated delivery time of four weeks.

