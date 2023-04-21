Award-winning Perthshire jewellery designer hosting ‘sass and style’ networking event featuring drag queen and beauty classes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Perthshire jewellery designer hosting ‘sass and style’ networking event featuring drag queen and beauty classes

Sophie McGown, founder of EarSass, to launch new tropical collection.

By Gayle Ritchie
Perthshire jewellery designer Sophie McGown who is running a 'Sass and Style'
Sophie McGown is running a 'Sass and Style' networking event on April 22.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Perthshire stylist and designer Sophie McGown.

Having launched her ‘sassy’ earring business, EarSass, during lockdown, she won the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award at the inaugural Scottish Fashion Association Awards held at Edinburgh’s George Hotel in February.

On April 22 – this Saturday – Sophie is running her second ‘Sass and Style’ event at the Malmaison’s stunning Chez Mal bar in Edinburgh.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress their best for an afternoon set to celebrate ‘glitz, glam and a whole lot of sass’!

The event will bring together a number of independently-owned Scottish businesses with larger international brands.

Perthshire jewellery designer Sophie at work on one of her earring collections.
Sophie at work on one of her earring collections.

Attendees can look forward to a drag queen welcome, makeup tutorials from Benefit and Urban Decay, cocktail sampling from Angels Dare, and a talk on networking from Business Woman Connections’ Kay Anderson.

There will also be a goodie bag to take home, filled with treats from brands taking part worth more than £75.

While Sophie will unveil her new range of earrings from EarSass, Dundee-based fashion brand Isolated Heroes will also showcase its new collection.

Samantha Paton of Isolated Heroes design house.
Samantha Paton of Isolated Heroes design house.

The event kicks off at 3pm and runs until 7pm, when the afterparty begins with drinks, a DJ, and lots of dancing until the wee small hours.

“I’m thrilled to be once again running a sass and style event – it’s sure to be an afternoon of serious fun,” said Sophie.

“Not only will the teams from Benefit and Urban Decay be advising on the very best spring beauty updates, but we will be unveiling EarSass’ brand-new tropical collection for the very first time and there will also be an unmissable charity auction supporting Smart Works Scotland.”

EarSASS

All of Sophie’s earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at those who love bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders.

The ethos of EarSass is to ‘Get Your Sass On’, encouraging people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

Sophie’s designs have been inspired by her friend Isabella Blow, the late fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

Uplifting designs for the 21st Century.

When life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie, then based in Pitlochry, decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

EarSass is all about bringing back the statement earring with big, bold and bang on trend designs, with a focus on lightweight creations in pierced or clip-on styles.

Pushing the boundaries of sassy design!
  • Tickets for Sass & Style are priced at £45 each and are available here.

