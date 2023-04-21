Award-winning Perthshire jewellery designer hosting ‘sass and style’ networking event featuring drag queen and beauty classes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Perthshire stylist and designer Sophie McGown.

Having launched her ‘sassy’ earring business, EarSass, during lockdown, she won the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award at the inaugural Scottish Fashion Association Awards held at Edinburgh’s George Hotel in February.

On April 22 – this Saturday – Sophie is running her second ‘Sass and Style’ event at the Malmaison’s stunning Chez Mal bar in Edinburgh.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress their best for an afternoon set to celebrate ‘glitz, glam and a whole lot of sass’!

The event will bring together a number of independently-owned Scottish businesses with larger international brands.

Attendees can look forward to a drag queen welcome, makeup tutorials from Benefit and Urban Decay, cocktail sampling from Angels Dare, and a talk on networking from Business Woman Connections’ Kay Anderson.

There will also be a goodie bag to take home, filled with treats from brands taking part worth more than £75.

While Sophie will unveil her new range of earrings from EarSass, Dundee-based fashion brand Isolated Heroes will also showcase its new collection.

The event kicks off at 3pm and runs until 7pm, when the afterparty begins with drinks, a DJ, and lots of dancing until the wee small hours.

“I’m thrilled to be once again running a sass and style event – it’s sure to be an afternoon of serious fun,” said Sophie.

“Not only will the teams from Benefit and Urban Decay be advising on the very best spring beauty updates, but we will be unveiling EarSass’ brand-new tropical collection for the very first time and there will also be an unmissable charity auction supporting Smart Works Scotland.”

EarSASS

All of Sophie’s earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at those who love bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders.

The ethos of EarSass is to ‘Get Your Sass On’, encouraging people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

Sophie’s designs have been inspired by her friend Isabella Blow, the late fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

When life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie, then based in Pitlochry, decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

EarSass is all about bringing back the statement earring with big, bold and bang on trend designs, with a focus on lightweight creations in pierced or clip-on styles.

Tickets for Sass & Style are priced at £45 each and are available here.