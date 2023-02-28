Perthshire jewellery designer – who founded ‘sassy’ earring business – scoops prestigious award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire jewellery designer – who founded ‘sassy’ earring business – scoops prestigious award

By Gayle Ritchie
February 28 2023, 11.10am Updated: February 28 2023, 11.22am
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.

Perthshire stylist and designer Sophie McGown – who launched a ‘sassy’ earring business during lockdown – has scooped a prestigious industry award.

Sophie won the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award at the inaugural Scottish Fashion Association Awards held at Edinburgh’s George Hotel on February 16.

Also in the category were Chisholm Hunter and Zo Jewellery.

All of Sophie’s earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at those who love bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders.

The ethos of EarSass is to ‘Get Your Sass On’, encouraging people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

Perthshire stylist Sophie McGown wearing a pair of earrings from her EarSass collection.

Incredible platform

Sophie said: “To win the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award means so much to me.

“When I started the business early in the first lockdown I never imagined that I would be feeling this proud of what myself and my small team at EarSass have achieved over the last two years.

“The Scottish Fashion Association is an incredible platform for so many Scottish fashion businesses.”

Inspired

Sophie’s designs have been inspired by her friend Isabella Blow, the late fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

“Her sense of style was like nothing I’d ever seen before and epitomised the word ‘Sass’!” said Sophie.

“She invited me to assist on the Philip Treacy hat show at the V&A museum in London in 2004 and that’s where my passion for design grew.

“Her bold fashion sense and Philip’s stunning hat creations have always been a huge inspiration around my creations for EarSass.”

Isabella Blow, fashion director of Tatler Magazine at London Fashion Week in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock.

When life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie, then based in Pitlochry, decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

Get sassy

The brand’s ethos of ‘Get Your Sass On’ is to encourage women to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

EarSass is all about bringing back the statement earring with big, bold and bang on trend designs, with a focus on lightweight creations in pierced or clip-on styles.

To win the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award means so much to me.”

SOPHIE MCGOWN

They feel comfortable all day, without the earlobe pain often suffered from wearing big earrings.

Each design is named after strong influential women in Sophie’s life, who have gone through tough times but found fashion and jewellery helped to bring little hits of joy into their lives.

Uplifting designs for the 21st Century.
  • The Scottish Fashion Association (SFA) provides a platform for the next generation of designers and textile creators to showcase pioneering innovations and ideas to drive the fashion industry to Net Zero.
  • For more information, see earsass.com

 

