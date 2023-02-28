Perthshire jewellery designer – who founded ‘sassy’ earring business – scoops prestigious award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire stylist and designer Sophie McGown – who launched a ‘sassy’ earring business during lockdown – has scooped a prestigious industry award.

Sophie won the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award at the inaugural Scottish Fashion Association Awards held at Edinburgh’s George Hotel on February 16.

Also in the category were Chisholm Hunter and Zo Jewellery.

All of Sophie’s earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at those who love bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders.

The ethos of EarSass is to ‘Get Your Sass On’, encouraging people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

Incredible platform

Sophie said: “To win the Fashion Jeweller of the Year award means so much to me.

“When I started the business early in the first lockdown I never imagined that I would be feeling this proud of what myself and my small team at EarSass have achieved over the last two years.

“The Scottish Fashion Association is an incredible platform for so many Scottish fashion businesses.”

Inspired

Sophie’s designs have been inspired by her friend Isabella Blow, the late fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

“Her sense of style was like nothing I’d ever seen before and epitomised the word ‘Sass’!” said Sophie.

“She invited me to assist on the Philip Treacy hat show at the V&A museum in London in 2004 and that’s where my passion for design grew.

“Her bold fashion sense and Philip’s stunning hat creations have always been a huge inspiration around my creations for EarSass.”

When life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie, then based in Pitlochry, decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

Get sassy

The brand’s ethos of ‘Get Your Sass On’ is to encourage women to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

EarSass is all about bringing back the statement earring with big, bold and bang on trend designs, with a focus on lightweight creations in pierced or clip-on styles.

They feel comfortable all day, without the earlobe pain often suffered from wearing big earrings.

Each design is named after strong influential women in Sophie’s life, who have gone through tough times but found fashion and jewellery helped to bring little hits of joy into their lives.

The Scottish Fashion Association (SFA) provides a platform for the next generation of designers and textile creators to showcase pioneering innovations and ideas to drive the fashion industry to Net Zero.

For more information, see earsass.com