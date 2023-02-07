Perthshire jewellery designer – who launched ‘sassy’ earring business – nominated for prestigious industry award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire jewellery designer – who launched ‘sassy’ earring business – nominated for prestigious industry award

By Gayle Ritchie
February 7 2023, 1.30pm
Sophie McGown's earring business EarSass has been nominated for a prestigious fashion award.
Sophie McGown's earring business EarSass has been nominated for a prestigious fashion award.

Perthshire stylist and designer Sophie McGown’s ‘sassy’ earring business has been nominated in The Scottish Fashion Association Awards.

Sophie took the fashion world by storm with her stunning earring business, EarSass, which she launched in the middle of lockdown.

The signature design, ‘The Issy’, was inspired by her friend Isabella Blow, the fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

All of her earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at everyone “who loves bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders!” said Sophie.

Sophie at work on one of her earring collections.

Awards ceremony

EarSass is nominated in the Fashion Jeweller of the Year category at the inaugural awards ceremony on February 16 at The George Hotel in Edinburgh.

Sophie is one of just three designers in the running for the award. Also in the category are jeweller and diamond retailer Chisholm Hunter and Zo Jewellery.

Sophie said: “I am so humbled and excited to be up for such a prestigious award as Fashion Jeweller of the Year!

“The Scottish Fashion Association is an incredible platform for so many Scottish fashion businesses.

“My fashion hero and inspiration was Isabella Blow who I worked with more than 20 years ago.

“Her sense of style was like nothing I’d ever seen before and epitomised the word ‘Sass’!

Isabella Blow, fashion director of Tatler Magazine at London Fashion Week in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock.

“She invited me to assist on the Philip Treacy hat show at the V&A museum in London and that’s where my passion for design grew.

“Her bold fashion sense and Philip’s stunning hat creations have always been a huge inspiration around my creations for EarSass.”

Creating something fabulous

When life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie, then based in Pitlochry, decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

The brand’s ethos of ‘Get Your Sass On’ is to encourage women to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

A pair of extremely sassy earrings!

EarSass is all about bringing back the statement earring with big, bold and bang on trend designs, with a focus on lightweight creations in pierced or clip-on styles.

They feel comfortable all day, without the earlobe pain often suffered from wearing big earrings.

Each design is named after strong influential women in Sophie’s life, who have gone through tough times but found fashion and jewellery helped to bring little hits of joy.

Sophie’s ‘The Rose’ earring design.

The original designs sold out on the first day of launching, and the earrings have featured in fashion magazines and photoshoots with fans using #EarSasser to show their love for the creations.

SOPHIE MCGOWN

SOPHIE MCGOWN

The Scottish Fashion Association provides a platform for the next generation of designers and textile creators to showcase pioneering innovations and ideas to drive the fashion industry to Net Zero.

 




