Batgirl stylist from Perthshire Sophie McGown designs ‘earrings with sass’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Batgirl stylist from Perthshire Sophie McGown designs ‘earrings with sass’

By Gayle Ritchie
July 24 2022, 11.15am
Perthshire stylist Sophie McGown wearing a pair of earrings from her new EarSass collection.
Perthshire stylist Sophie McGown wearing a pair of earrings from her new EarSass collection.

Perthshire’s Sophie McGown, who worked as a stylist on Batgirl, has launched a new earring collection. Gayle Ritchie finds out more.

It’s been a whirlwind 2022 so far for Pitlochry stylist and designer Sophie McGown.

Fresh from having worked in the style department of the latest Batgirl film, with shooting taking place in Glasgow, she’s taken the fashion world by storm with her new earring collection, EarSass.

Sophie launched EarSass smack bang in the middle of lockdown, drawing inspiration from her friend Isabella ‘Issy’ Blow, the fashion icon who discovered Alexander McQueen.

When everyday life ground to a halt during the pandemic, Sophie didn’t sit around moping.

Instead, she decided to use her time to create something fabulous to brighten up the long anxious days for her friends who were struggling with looming redundancy, sick family members, endless Zoom meetings, and home schooling.

Sophie creating her earrings.

Strong influential women

Each design is named after strong, influential women in Sophie’s life, who have gone through tough times but found fashion and jewellery helped to bring little hits of joy into their lives.

The signature design ‘The Issy’ sold out on the first day of the collection’s launch.

“The earrings are such a statement, and they can say such an awful lot,” says Sophie.

“I’ve always loved making jewellery and used to make charm bracelets with semi-precious stones when I was younger. Earrings have always been my favourite jewellery item – the bigger and bolder the better!

“I think the ones in this collection give everyone a sparkle, and some colour.”

A pair of extremely sassy earrings!

Bright, bold earrings with sass

The earrings – which are amazingly lightweight – are aimed at “absolutely anyone who loves bright, bold earrings with sass – and all genders!” says Sophie.

A glance at the EarSass website is a real feast for the eyes.

Earrings hand-crafted by Sophie are like pieces of artwork, boasting all the colours of the rainbow and beyond.

There are super-cute pastel swirl colours, funky shapes, marble effects, sparkles… they’re all seriously sassy show-stoppers!

Just wow!

Love of design

Born in Brighton and raised in Perthshire (her dad is a Scot), Sophie’s love of design and styling started from a young age when her parents sold their restaurant and moved the family to Pitlochry after finding their dream house which they then converted into a country hotel – East Haugh House.

“They went on a to create an incredibly successful family-run hotel and restaurant, renowned for its food with my dad at the helm as head chef,” says Sophie.

“I became very involved in the business from a young age and went on to operate the hotel for some time with my parents in between my Fashion Technology and Millinery course at Cardonald College in Glasgow.

“I’ve always loved to dress up and as a child I would have many outfit changes in one day, especially if people came over to visit. The more flamboyant and colourful the better!

Sophie at work on her new collection.

“I got more into the interior side of things within the family hotel business when we were refurbishing the rooms, and I just love to always have different things – art colour, objects, and wallpapers – in my house. I even gold-leafed my boiler once and painted my stairs bright green and pink! I just love anything that stands out and is fun.”

Isabella Blow

Sophie says the late Isabella Blow helped shaped who she is today.

“When Isabella came to stay at our family hotel it truly an inspiring experience,” she recalls.

“We clicked and she took me, at the age of 17, under her wing, and invited me to work with her assisting on top milliner Philip Treacy’s fashion show at the V&A Museum in London.

Isabella Blow, fashion director of Tatler Magazine at London Fashion Week in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock.

“I was working alongside one of the most iconic woman in fashion who had founded Sophie Dahl, Alexander McQueen, Philip Treacy, Stella Tennant and Honor Fraser just to name a few.

“She was also Fashion Director at Tatler! She was amazing and I feel she really did make her mark on who I am today with my work.”

Batgirl

After the sale of her family business, Sophie moved to Glasgow with her partner who owns a special effects company.

Here, she was given the opportunity to work in the special effects department for the Batgirl film and she absolutely loved it.

“It inspired me every day. I worked on so many different areas making snow sets, blowing things up, model making and so much more.

“Leslie Grace who played Batgirl is wonderful and a truly lovely woman.

And Glasgow as a location for a film is just awesome. I literally ate my way around the city with so many fabulous places on our doorstep.

“Doing that film kept me on the creative path and meant I could continue to build the EarSass brand as well.”

Full-time business

Sophie hopes to make EarSass full-time as it grows in popularity. Apart from the fact the earring designs are stunning, they’re ergonomically friendly, too.

“I’ve redesigned the typical statement earring to focus on lightweight creations that feel comfortable all day, without the typical earlobe pain from a big earring,” she says.

“My ethos of ‘Get Your Sass On’ is to encourage people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.

Uplifting designs for the 21st Century.

“Launching EarSass at home in Pitlochry in lockdown really kept me going when times were so uncertain, and we were all apart.

“I would send EarSass creations to my friends and family, many who wore them during Zoom meetings, quizzes and virtual parties which helped spread the word and I got a lot of orders during that time.

My ethos of ‘Get Your Sass On’ is to encourage people to be proud of their sassiness, whatever shape, size, gender, and form, both physically and mentally.”

SOPHIE MCGOWN

“I started off making all the design myself but it was taking too long and they were in such demand that I had to find someone who could help me. So now I have all my designs now made, sent back to me and then I construct each pair myself.”

New film project

Sophie’s temporary HQ – for another film project which she can’t talk about – is in Ascot.

And she’s excited about working on her new summer collection of earrings.

“It’s going to be soooo sassy and colourful! Then I can take it all back up to Scotland when we go back in the autumn.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]