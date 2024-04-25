Fab Four tribute act with a difference excited to bring show to ‘the home of Beatlemania’ Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fab Four tribute act with a difference excited to bring show to ‘the home of Beatlemania’ Dundee

Across The Universe is an ever-expanding collective of musicians who bring Beatles songs to life on stage with a full band and orchestra.

Across The Universe are a collective of Beatles-mad musicians. Image: Kevin Kerr.
By Rebecca Baird

When Beatles tribute band Across The Universe formed in March 2023, they could never have predicted that their first gig would coincide with a No1 hit from their idols.

So when the real deal released Now And Then the week of their debut performance, lead singer Graeme Quinn put it down to fate.

“There was this very long lead up from us forming in March to playing our first show last November,” explains Graeme, 35.

“Then all of a sudden, we’re playing our first show and the Beatles are back at No1 out of nowhere with their first single in well over 50 years. It feels meant to be.”

Now, in a second show of serendipity, Across The Universe are bringing their “studio years” Beatles tribute to Dundee in the same week that anticipated documentary Let It Be is set to hit streaming service Disney+.

Sgt Pepper is one of the main albums covered in Across The Universe’s set. Image: Kevin Kerr.

So Graeme and the other band members (including former Be Charlotte drummer David Calder) are expecting a bit of Beatlemania at the gig.

“I’ve been told by some of my Dundonian family members that Dundee is the place where the word ‘Beatlemania’ was coined,” says Graeme ahead of the show.

“So we’re expecting an enthusiastic crowd.”

Not your typical Beatles tribute band

With a mission to be all about the music, Across The Universe brings to life the Fab Four’s intricate studio arrangements from 1966-1970 on stage.

“That’s essentially when they stopped touring,” explains Graeme.

Paul McCartney and George Harrison on stage at the Caird Hall in Dundee on October 20 1964.
Paul McCartney and George Harrison on stage at the Caird Hall on October 20 1964. Image: Dundee City Council.

“When they had the floppy fringed haircuts and they were playing the tour, they found people weren’t really listening.

“And then when they locked themselves in the studio, the arrangements of the music just got more and more complicated.”

Unlike a typical tribute band, which would have an assigned John, Paul, George and Ringo, Across The Universe has 20 musicians on stage to do justice to these “complicated” arrangements.

They are, Graeme explains, a combo of eight professional band musicians and 12 “world class” orchestral musicians from the likes of the RSNO and Royal Ballet.

There are 20 members (and counting) of Beatles tribute outfit Across The Universe.
There are 20 members (and counting) of Beatles tribute outfit Across The Universe.

“It’s not exactly the Fab Four, it’s more the ever-expanding Fabs,” laughs Graeme.

“The good thing about the way we’re doing it is that if you have a stage show where you have a Paul McCartney, you have a John Lennon, and so on, you almost become restricted to four people.

“The quality of musician we’ve got on stage in our orchestra – you’re talking about world-class musicians – means you get all that detail and accuracy from them, and then you have us, the band, giving that live passion and performance up the front.”

Eleanor Rigby is firm favourite for singer

It’s clear when he speaks that Graeme’s a passionate performer; his love for the songs he’s singing is palpable.

“Playing the song Eleanor Rigby live is just a beautiful experience,” he says. “There’s something about feeling that music.

“You listen to it any time and you’re in awe of it, but there’s something about being able to see a string quartet next to you playing it, and you’re actually in the middle of it… I think The Beatles’ music affects people in a way that a lot of music doesn’t.”

Indeed, the response that the Glasgow-based tribute band have had so far has been encouraging, with generations coming together to enjoy some of their shared favourite songs.

“Even after a two-hour show, folk are saying: ‘Oh, are you not going to play this one?'” laughs Graeme.

“We had someone who had come with their uncle, who was in his 80s, and their young son as well, all enjoying the show. It’s a beautiful thing.”

‘Soft spot’ for George Harrison

And the group themselves span multiple generations, with their oldest member aged 59 and their youngest in his early 20s.

To Graeme, that’s the power of The Beatles.

“Their music is so embedded in our culture,” he observes. “You can like indie music or arty stuff but I think everybody starts off with an appreciation of The Beatles.”

The Beatles tribute band Across The Universe at Saint Luke's, Glasgow.
The Beatles tribute band Across The Universe at Saint Luke’s, Glasgow. Image: Kevin Kerr.

Despite not having assigned roles, singer Graeme finds he’s got an affinity with George Harrison, both vocally and in spirit.

“I tend to cover the lead vocals of John and George,” he explains.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for George Harrison. I think he had a lovely personality and he was the one who developed the most over the years and did the most for other people.

“He was a beautiful soul.”

Across The Universe play at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, on May 6 2024. Tickets available from the Dundee City Box Office.

