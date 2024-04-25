Fab Four tribute act with a difference excited to bring show to ‘the home of Beatlemania’ Dundee

When Beatles tribute band Across The Universe formed in March 2023, they could never have predicted that their first gig would coincide with a No1 hit from their idols.

So when the real deal released Now And Then the week of their debut performance, lead singer Graeme Quinn put it down to fate.

“There was this very long lead up from us forming in March to playing our first show last November,” explains Graeme, 35.

“Then all of a sudden, we’re playing our first show and the Beatles are back at No1 out of nowhere with their first single in well over 50 years. It feels meant to be.”

Now, in a second show of serendipity, Across The Universe are bringing their “studio years” Beatles tribute to Dundee in the same week that anticipated documentary Let It Be is set to hit streaming service Disney+.

So Graeme and the other band members (including former Be Charlotte drummer David Calder) are expecting a bit of Beatlemania at the gig.

“I’ve been told by some of my Dundonian family members that Dundee is the place where the word ‘Beatlemania’ was coined,” says Graeme ahead of the show.

“So we’re expecting an enthusiastic crowd.”

Not your typical Beatles tribute band

With a mission to be all about the music, Across The Universe brings to life the Fab Four’s intricate studio arrangements from 1966-1970 on stage.

“That’s essentially when they stopped touring,” explains Graeme.

“When they had the floppy fringed haircuts and they were playing the tour, they found people weren’t really listening.

“And then when they locked themselves in the studio, the arrangements of the music just got more and more complicated.”

Unlike a typical tribute band, which would have an assigned John, Paul, George and Ringo, Across The Universe has 20 musicians on stage to do justice to these “complicated” arrangements.

They are, Graeme explains, a combo of eight professional band musicians and 12 “world class” orchestral musicians from the likes of the RSNO and Royal Ballet.

“It’s not exactly the Fab Four, it’s more the ever-expanding Fabs,” laughs Graeme.

“The good thing about the way we’re doing it is that if you have a stage show where you have a Paul McCartney, you have a John Lennon, and so on, you almost become restricted to four people.

“The quality of musician we’ve got on stage in our orchestra – you’re talking about world-class musicians – means you get all that detail and accuracy from them, and then you have us, the band, giving that live passion and performance up the front.”

Eleanor Rigby is firm favourite for singer

It’s clear when he speaks that Graeme’s a passionate performer; his love for the songs he’s singing is palpable.

“Playing the song Eleanor Rigby live is just a beautiful experience,” he says. “There’s something about feeling that music.

“You listen to it any time and you’re in awe of it, but there’s something about being able to see a string quartet next to you playing it, and you’re actually in the middle of it… I think The Beatles’ music affects people in a way that a lot of music doesn’t.”

Indeed, the response that the Glasgow-based tribute band have had so far has been encouraging, with generations coming together to enjoy some of their shared favourite songs.

“Even after a two-hour show, folk are saying: ‘Oh, are you not going to play this one?'” laughs Graeme.

“We had someone who had come with their uncle, who was in his 80s, and their young son as well, all enjoying the show. It’s a beautiful thing.”

‘Soft spot’ for George Harrison

And the group themselves span multiple generations, with their oldest member aged 59 and their youngest in his early 20s.

To Graeme, that’s the power of The Beatles.

“Their music is so embedded in our culture,” he observes. “You can like indie music or arty stuff but I think everybody starts off with an appreciation of The Beatles.”

Despite not having assigned roles, singer Graeme finds he’s got an affinity with George Harrison, both vocally and in spirit.

“I tend to cover the lead vocals of John and George,” he explains.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for George Harrison. I think he had a lovely personality and he was the one who developed the most over the years and did the most for other people.

“He was a beautiful soul.”

Across The Universe play at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, on May 6 2024. Tickets available from the Dundee City Box Office.