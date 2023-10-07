Beatlemania was born when Dundee met The Beatles in 1963

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beatlemania was born when Dundee met The Beatles in 1963

A new word was added to the English language when the four fun-loving Liverpudlians performed two 30-minute sets at the Caird Hall on October 7 1963: Beatlemania. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan
The Beatles playing it for laughs in the Council Chambers in City Square in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
It was 60 years ago today The Beatles blew Dundee away.

A new word was added to the English language when the four fun-loving Liverpudlians performed two 30-minute sets at the Caird Hall on October 7 1963.

The Fab Four were eventually smuggled to safety through a coal bunker to a getaway car in Castle Street with a little help from decoy vehicles and Perth paratroopers.

Beatlemania was born.

It’s easy to forget, though, that the band only reached the stratosphere after paying their dues on a less-than-magical mystery tour of Scotland that started 10 months earlier.

The Beatles struggled to find fans

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr had played at dances in an unusual mixture of venues in Elgin, Aberdeen, Dingwall and Bridge of Allan.

Albert Bonici employed Dundee music promoter Andi Lothian to look after the Bridge of Allan show, which took place in front of “96 drunk young farmers and four women”.

Yet Andi and Mr Bonici boarded a plane for London to meet The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, and begged to have the band again despite the underwhelming response.

Epstein agreed, but on the proviso that it wasn’t for dances – but concerts, and it would be £500 rather than £40 a night for a three-night tour of Scotland in October 1963.

It was a major gamble, but Andi and fellow promoter Mr Bonici knew they were going to be huge and took the risk and signed the exclusive agreement with Mr Epstein.

They were right.

From the moment that Please Please Me was released on January 11 1963 and they stormed to the top of the charts, they produced hit after hit and never looked back.

The Beatles were on the cusp of world domination by the time they arrived north of the border on October 5 for the three-date mini tour of Glasgow, Kirkcaldy and Dundee.

The Beatles were having a great time when they arrived at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.
The Beatles performed twice in Dundee, at 6.15pm and 8.30pm, and members of the audience paid between five and 15 shillings for tickets, which soon sold out.

As with any big local event there was a great deal of anticipation in the run-up to the concerts in The Courier, which had already run ticket competitions for lucky fans.

On October 7, the paper previewed the Dundee show in a spread surrounded by adverts that cashed in on the concert including Beatles-style jackets from Menzies Men’s Wear.

The Beatles arrived in Dundee from the Salutation Hotel in Perth at 5.30pm.

The Beatles enjoying tea and biscuits backstage at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.
Caird Hall manager Charles Macdonald called a conference in his office and formulated a plan to protect them from screaming fans and get them back to Perth in one piece.

First of all, it was agreed the Liverpool lads would not leave the hall between shows.

Transistor radios, a record player and records, magazines and a television set were laid on to help them while away the time and meals were also provided.

Although the TV refused to work.

John Lennon spoke to The Courier before 1963 Dundee gigs

The band were on their way to global superstardom but there was no ego or look-at-me prima-donna posturing and they were ordinary and approachable backstage.

Candid photographs show the Fab Four hanging around backstage where Anne Leslie and Norma Fox from Dundee were among the lucky fans that got to meet their idols.

Anne Leslie and Norma Fox from Dundee got the chance to meet the band in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
The band’s sense of humour can be seen as they played it for laughs.

It’s clear to see they all had a great time.

The Beatles wanted to meet local celebrities and Andi Lothian obliged by asking Dundee FC players George Ryden and Hugh Robertson if they would meet the band.

Journalist Fraser Elder from the People’s Journal presented the band with a cartoon portrait he sketched when he interviewed them in Perth before the concert.

John Lennon smoked a cigarette and talked to Courier reporter Irene Rowe on the subject of girls screaming while he and the other Beatles were on stage.

John Lennon and George Harrison with Courier reporter Irene Rowe. Image: DC Thomson.
“We don’t mind it at all as long as the whole audience is screaming,” he said.

“That’s just fine by us.

“We have a ball.

“What does it matter if they can’t hear us?

“They can buy records for that.

“We’re on tour to let the fans see us.

“We think Scottish audiences are marvellous.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the tour.”

The Beatles on stage at the Caird Hall in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
The scene was set from 6.15pm by supporting groups including Johnny Hudson and the Teen-Beats before The Beatles made their entrance beneath dimmed lights at 7.40pm.

John Lennon missed half the first number because he took several minutes to untangle his amplifier cable, although the ear-shattering screaming meant nobody noticed.

The 30-minute setlist included I’ll Get You, From Me to You, A Taste of Honey, I Saw Her Standing There, Baby, It’s You, She Loves You and Twist and Shout.

Lennon and fellow songwriter McCartney introduced the numbers but hardly one word was intelligible because of the noise.

Paul McCartney and George Harrison on stage at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.
Even a good-natured “shut up” from Lennon brought a still louder answering howl.

The second house at 8.30pm, was, to put it mildly, a rammy.

“The Caird Hall erupted, women fainted and the stage bouncers and St John’s Ambulance men were swamped,” said Andi Lothian.

“It was almost impossible to hear the group.

“It was absolute mayhem.

Two girls screaming when The Beatles wowed Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
“Getting John, Paul, George and Ringo out of the Caird Hall in Dundee proved exciting.

“To avoid being swamped by fans they had to go out a back door and scramble across a coal bunker to get to their car.

“I remember turning to a reporter and saying: ‘It’s Beatlemania’ and a week later the term had hit the Fleet Street press.”

Nothing would be the same again.

The crowd at the Caird Hall when The Beatles took to the stage. Image: DC Thomson.
The Courier said the “great escape was planned like a military operation”.

Going without a hitch — almost.

“Without stopping, they handed over their guitars and were ushered by police through the switch-room, downstairs through the boiler-house and out into Castle Street, where the getaway car was waiting to take them back to their Perth hotel,” it said.

“But in the equipment van, right behind the car, sat two teenage girls who had played a hunch which worked.

“Their shrieks of success attracted a 50-strong crowd, but police managed to clear a way for the Liverpool lads, who piled into the car and were driven off.

Some arm-wrestling with the Perth commandos who were part of the rescue mission. Image: DC Thomson.
“Meanwhile, other teenagers were pursuing four paratroopers of the 15th Battalion Perth Parachute Division, who had started a diversionary action.

“Spreading the rumour that they were to act as bodyguards, the paratroopers drew attention to themselves before diving into a parked car at the main door in City Square.”

They were gone.

Among the 5,000-odd fans who travelled to see The Beatles were 21-year-old Joe Robb and 19-year-old Frank Logan, who were staff members from Gleneagles Hotel.

They tried — and failed — to get the band’s autographs.

On the way home in a van with another friend and his girlfriend they stopped off at a café in Perth and learned The Beatles were staying at the Salutation Hotel.

Leaving their two friends to carry on home, Joe and Frank walked into the Salutation Hotel and booked themselves in for the night.

Sitting in the lounge, they heard screams from outside the hotel, the slamming of a car door, and then, there in front of them stood – The Beatles.

Joe and Frank congratulated them on their great show – and then got the autographs they had been so desperate to have.

The Beatles’ signatures cost Joe and Frank £3 for bed and breakfast.

Both reckoned they were worth every penny.

Andi Lothian outside the Caird Hall, where he brought The Beatles in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

The Beatles returned to perform at the Caird Hall on October 20 1964, the last time they would come to Dundee.

Ecstatic fans screaming until they collapsed was common at a Beatles concert, but reports of their last show in the city said the “bedlam” was on a whole new level.

The hysteria may have died down but Beatlemania is alive and kicking.

