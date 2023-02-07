SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I’ll never accept bullying as normal part of school life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I’ll never accept bullying as normal part of school life

By Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
February 7 2023, 1.53pm Updated: February 7 2023, 5.13pm
education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
The SNP's education chief says she was shocked by evidence of bullying.

Like most people, I was shocked and sickened by recent images of violent incidents in our schools.

I have also been saddened by some of the distressing personal accounts of bullying that pupils and parents have related to The Courier.

To be absolutely clear – bullying of any kind, in any circumstances, is never acceptable and it must be addressed quickly wherever it happens.

The Courier deserves credit for highlighting this important issue and I would like to pay tribute to the courage of those who came forward to share their experiences.

The writer Shirley-ANne Somerville next to a quote: "All children and young people should be able to go to school feeling safe, respected and ready to learn."

In any conversation about bullying, there will be those who say that it has always existed, that it is somehow just a fact of school life. I will never accept that.

So what can we do, and what are we doing, to address bullying?

The Scottish Government has national anti-bullying guidance – Respect for All. It is focused on prevention and early intervention and it sets out the importance of working with children and young people to address underlying behaviours and of nurturing a school culture where everyone is respected.

Online bullying ‘scourge’

It also covers online bullying. This is a scourge that wasn’t around when I was at school and which we all know can have a devastating impact on those who encounter it.

All schools are expected to follow the guidance. They are also expected to follow our national approach to monitoring and recording bullying incidents, to respond appropriately to such incidents and to make sure that young people who experience bullying get the support they need.

Bullying victim Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky
Kaylynn Donald, 12, seen here with her mum Vicky, spoke out about bullying at Bell Baxter High School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Addressing bullying, however, requires a team effort. The Scottish Government sits on an advisory group which includes representatives from trades unions, local authorities, teaching associations, parents and carers. We all work together to look at how relationships and behaviour in schools can be improved.

Anti-bullying guidance update coming soon

The group considers approaches that are evidence based. New evidence emerges over time, so we must update our approaches when it is right to do so.

With that in mind, the Scottish Government has committed to refreshing the national approach to anti-bullying later this year.

In addition to this work, we also support a range of services who are working to address bullying.

exterior of Waid Academy, Anstruther.
Waid Academy, Anstruther, was the subject of bullying complaints. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

We have fully funded “respectme”, Scotland’s anti-bullying service, since its inception in 2007. In 2022-23, we will provide the service with over £373,000 to continue its important work supporting adults working with children and young people to give them the practical skills and confidence to deal with all types of bullying behaviour.

We also provide £115,000 per annum to NSPCC to provide confidential advice and information to children and young people about bullying or any other issues.

All children and young people should be able to go to school feeling safe, respected and ready to learn.

I would like to reassure pupils, parents and teachers that we take all forms of bullying extremely seriously and that we will continue to do all we can to address it.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville is Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented