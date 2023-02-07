Margaret Wytrazek: Auchtermuchty pantomime founder dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Margaret Wytrazek: Auchtermuchty pantomime founder dies aged 97

By Chris Ferguson
February 7 2023, 2.00pm Updated: February 7 2023, 5.39pm
Margaret Wytrazek who has died aged 97.
Margaret Wytrazek, who made a huge contribution to the cultural life of Fife, has died aged 97.

She was one of the founders of the Auchtermuchty pantomime, was an administrator at Falkland Palace and, at the age of 70, learned to play the fiddle.

Margaret became a member of Gateside Music Society and Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society, with which she performed in Norway and the United States.

She was born in October 1925 at Lumquat Mill, Auchtermuchty, into the Lumsden farming family, who came from Perthshire but had connections in Auchtermuchty going back several generations.

The family moved from Lumquat Mill to Upper Greens in 1927.

School days

Margaret was educated at Auchtermuchty primary and secondary school during the 1930s and also joined the Girl Guides..

Her first job was at the local knitwear factory where she worked right through the Second World War years.

The conflict led to her meeting her future husband, Jan, a Polish soldier who had moved close to where the family lived.

Jan had been forced to enlist in the German army after the invasion of Poland and had managed to escape and make his way across Europe to join the Polish army in Britain.

After the war, Jan went to art college in Dundee but later concentrated on his career as a painter and decorator.

Marriage

The couple married in Auchtermuchty Town Hall in 1947 and then welcomed son John, daughter Mamie and twins Pauline and Elizabeth.

The family lived happily in North Park and made the occasional road trip to Poland to visit Jan’s family.

As the children grew up, Margaret returned to work and held posts at grand houses including Scone Palace, Crawford Priory and also worked at Stokes of Ladybank.

Her last job was at Falkland Palace. Margaret only retired at the age of 84 but went back to work as a volunteer guide, often in period costume.

Margaret had a great affinity for the stage and had been a member of the McGillvary amateur dramatics group before performing with the SWRI.

Pantomime

She and other rural members wrote a pantomime for a competition in 1979, which went on to launch the annual Auchtermuchty pantomime in which she performed each year.

Margaret was a singer of note and a member of the church and SWRI choirs. She was also an elder of Auchtermuchty Church and had served as session clerk, and clerk to the congregational board.

A country dancer until she was 80, Margaret was grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to 10 children.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

