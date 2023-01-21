Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus

By Rebecca Baird
January 21 2023, 11.30am
Samantha Paton, founder of Isolated Heroes. Image: Courtesy of Claire Grainger.
Samantha Paton, founder of Isolated Heroes. Image: Courtesy of Claire Grainger.

Samantha Paton founded Dundee fashion house Isolated Heroes 10 years ago, bringing her business knowledge and love of sparkle back to her hometown after studying in Edinburgh.

In the last decade, the loud and proud clothing company has dressed big names such as Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and Kate Nash, and launched bespoke limited collections every few months.

And with a focus on sustainability and helping others, Isolated Heroes has implemented an 80% deadstock policy, meaning they use discarded fabric from other warehouses to create their designs.

After a meteoric rise and 10 years in the world of fashion, I caught up with Samantha to get to know the woman behind the sequins.

‘Trust your gut’

Isolated Heroes has been going for ten years. What’s been the biggest lesson of that decade for you?

To trust your gut instinct!

I’ve realised over the years to trust my intuition when making big decisions and go with what feels right even if people are telling you otherwise.

Your collections are usually themed. How do you come up with/decide on themes?

We have our fingers on the pulse of cultural changes and love doing a deep dive into past microtrends and subcultures.

Samantha Paton, founder of Isolated Heroes.

I love pop culture and love researching past trends and iconic moments that I know will become big again.

You have an 80% deadstock policy – has that changed the way you create your designs?

Yes, we have had to entirely change how we think of our design process as often when purchasing deadstock you aren’t aware of the final fabric quantity until it arrives at the studio, so this means quick decisions on different styles being in alternative fabrics.

We are having to work much faster as our collection drops are now so limited due to the smaller quantities of fabrics coming in.

We’re finding this makes it much more exciting for our customers are collections are becoming collectable and rare.

And we’re noticing a big spike in resale and rental of our pieces on various platforms as collections sell out and are becoming harder to purchase on the release date.

‘Would love to dress Lizzo’

You studied in Edinburgh; why was it important for you to bring your own fashion house back to Dundee?

I love the creative community in Dundee.

There is such an incredibly supportive community of freelancers, stylists, photographers, and PRs who are all more than willing to share their network and offer advice as our business grows.

You’ve worked with major celebrity clients including Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and Tess Holliday. Who is it your dream to dress? And what would you dress them in?

We would love to dress Lizzo! She is such an icon to the plus size community and isn’t afraid to be fearless with her style.

It’s important for us to dress people who align with our brand values, and we love that she carries a message of empowering people with self-confidence.

She would have to be in an item from our runway collection, maybe the floor length ruffle dress.

Isolated Heroes founder Samantha Paton would love to see the company’s floor-length ruffle dress on singing star Lizzo. Image: Isolated Heroes.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I would have been an Art Therapist. That was the route I originally intended to go down before studying fashion.

I love working with people and helping them overcome challenges.

‘I’m a massive romantic’

Where in the world are you happiest?

At home with my two young boys and husband.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I’m a city person. I love a day shopping in Edinburgh and lots of good food and drinks.

Last book you read?

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue.

Music you listen to in the car?

I only listen to podcasts.

Who inspires you?

So many people in business in Scotland and my own team!

Favourite holiday destination?

Greece.

What makes you happy?

Family time.

What makes you sad?

Inequality.

Samantha Paton of Isolated Heroes talking to the young parents and their children as part of the Front Lounge scheme to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes! I’m a massive romantic.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Britney Spears!

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Don’t compare your hustle to other people’s highlight reels – Emma Gannon.

What do you do to unwind?

Long bath, a good book and red wine.

What or who are you proudest of?

I’m proud to have built my business from nothing while raising my baby boys and making sure I provide opportunities for more women in business who are starting off in their careers.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

To keep going! Keep pushing forward. Good businesses are built from resilience.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented