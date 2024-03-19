Don’t miss this deal to visit Discovery Point and Verdant Works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don’t miss this deal to visit Discovery Point and Verdant Works

You're guaranteed to keep going back to Dundee's most important industrial landmarks.

In partnership with Dundee Heritage Trust
children play after buying Discovery Point Dundee tickets
Tens of thousands of people visit the two 5-star rated visitor attractions in Dundee.

This offer on Verdant Works and Discovery Point Dundee tickets will have you returning to Dundee’s top-rated attractions again and again.

Did you know that if you buy a ticket to Discovery Point or Verdant Works, you can keep visiting with that same ticket for an entire year?

It’s an amazing deal, especially for families looking for fun, interesting and educational things to do in Dundee.

“We are doing our best to be affordable at a time of crisis. We want to encourage people to keep coming back to our attractions,” said Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust, the independent charity that looks after Discovery Point, the Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery and Verdant Works Museum.

Children go free at Verdant Works Museum, with both attractions offering high quality learning activities to thousands of school children, local community members and tourists every year.

Aside from their recognised collections of over 9,000 items and award-winning learning programmes, the charity host events like exciting exhibitions, workshops and talks at their museums.

For Dundee Heritage Trust, it’s essential to preserve these local landmarks to remind people of the city’s rich history and industrial heritage.

Rare look at Discovery’s parts

facade of Discovery Point Dundee, tickets allow visitors to visit all year
Visit Discovery now as essential works are being done to preserve Captain Scott’s famous ship.

Discovery Point is the home of the internationally significant RRS Discovery. It’s the first vessel to be built specifically for scientific research and it was made in Dundee, once a major whaling centre.

Now is a great time to visit as essential works are being done to preserve Captain Scott’s famous ship, as visitors are welcomed aboard Discovery to see traditional heritage engineering undertaken.

As part of the efforts, the ship’s two cuddies, each weighing close to two tonnes, were moved for the first time in nearly 30 years. The cuddies housed the ship’s toilets; one was reserved only for the 12 officers while the other was shared by more than 30 crew.

The cuddies, the spanker boom (i.e. the horizontal beam holding the sail at the mizzen mast) and the rudder will all be temporarily displayed on the visitor side of the compound while the restoration is ongoing. It’s a rare chance for visitors to see them up close.

In 1901, Discovery’s crew braved the elements to reach Antarctica, leading to groundbreaking findings like the discovery of more than 500 new kinds of marine animals, shellfish and spiders. In fact, they were the first to see an Emperor Penguin rookery and to obtain an egg of the species.

Dundee’s world-class industrial past

man in costume speaks with gathered children and visitors at Verdant Works
Verdant Works tells the story of Dundee as the 19th century jute capital of the world.

Dundee Heritage Trust’s other attraction, Verdant Works is also worth visiting. It’s a jute mill that’s been beautifully refurbished to tell the story of Dundee’s illustrious past as the 19th century jute capital of the world. Hundreds of people once worked there to produce the precious fibre used around the globe to make sacks for food or cloth for tents. Verdant Works is now considered one of Scotland’s most important textile museums.

Ashleigh said: “When you speak to Dundonians, they all have links to the jute trade. It’s amazing how passionate the people of Dundee are about making sure that places like this stay open and available for generations to come.”

For more information on Verdant Works or Discovery Point Dundee tickets, visit Dundee Heritage Trust’s website

