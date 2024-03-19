Don’t miss this deal to visit Discovery Point and Verdant Works

This offer on Verdant Works and Discovery Point Dundee tickets will have you returning to Dundee’s top-rated attractions again and again.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Did you know that if you buy a ticket to Discovery Point or Verdant Works, you can keep visiting with that same ticket for an entire year?

It’s an amazing deal, especially for families looking for fun, interesting and educational things to do in Dundee.

“We are doing our best to be affordable at a time of crisis. We want to encourage people to keep coming back to our attractions,” said Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust, the independent charity that looks after Discovery Point, the Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery and Verdant Works Museum.

Children go free at Verdant Works Museum, with both attractions offering high quality learning activities to thousands of school children, local community members and tourists every year.

Aside from their recognised collections of over 9,000 items and award-winning learning programmes, the charity host events like exciting exhibitions, workshops and talks at their museums.

For Dundee Heritage Trust, it’s essential to preserve these local landmarks to remind people of the city’s rich history and industrial heritage.

Rare look at Discovery’s parts

Discovery Point is the home of the internationally significant RRS Discovery. It’s the first vessel to be built specifically for scientific research and it was made in Dundee, once a major whaling centre.

Now is a great time to visit as essential works are being done to preserve Captain Scott’s famous ship, as visitors are welcomed aboard Discovery to see traditional heritage engineering undertaken.

As part of the efforts, the ship’s two cuddies, each weighing close to two tonnes, were moved for the first time in nearly 30 years. The cuddies housed the ship’s toilets; one was reserved only for the 12 officers while the other was shared by more than 30 crew.

The cuddies, the spanker boom (i.e. the horizontal beam holding the sail at the mizzen mast) and the rudder will all be temporarily displayed on the visitor side of the compound while the restoration is ongoing. It’s a rare chance for visitors to see them up close.

In 1901, Discovery’s crew braved the elements to reach Antarctica, leading to groundbreaking findings like the discovery of more than 500 new kinds of marine animals, shellfish and spiders. In fact, they were the first to see an Emperor Penguin rookery and to obtain an egg of the species.

Dundee’s world-class industrial past

Dundee Heritage Trust’s other attraction, Verdant Works is also worth visiting. It’s a jute mill that’s been beautifully refurbished to tell the story of Dundee’s illustrious past as the 19th century jute capital of the world. Hundreds of people once worked there to produce the precious fibre used around the globe to make sacks for food or cloth for tents. Verdant Works is now considered one of Scotland’s most important textile museums.

Ashleigh said: “When you speak to Dundonians, they all have links to the jute trade. It’s amazing how passionate the people of Dundee are about making sure that places like this stay open and available for generations to come.”

For more information on Verdant Works or Discovery Point Dundee tickets, visit Dundee Heritage Trust’s website