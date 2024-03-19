Perth lane a ‘haven’ for rats and fly-tipping claims distillery owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth lane a ‘haven’ for rats and fly-tipping claims distillery owner

Iain McDonald says people walking down George Inn Lane regularly "screech in horror" at the vermin.

By Chloe Burrell
Rat on George Inn Lane, Perth.
A rat spotted at George Inn Lane in Perth. Image: Iain McDonald

The owner of a Perth city centre distillery says the lane outside his business has become a “haven” for rats and fly-tipping.

Iain McDonald of The Perth Distillery Co says George Inn Lane is infested with vermin.

The 57-year-old also claims the site has been “desecrated” with human excrement.

Iain, who moved into the unit on George Inn Lane in 2019, told The Courier: “When we established the distillery, the bin facility wasn’t there.

“As well as George Inn Lane providing free access to and from Tay Street through the Horsecross Plaza, we were also advised of (the council’s) plans to develop and upgrade the vennel as part of the overall project in town.

“What we have found ourselves with is an embarrassingly deteriorating and degraded environment which has become a haven for rats and fly-tippers.

Fly-tipping on George Inn Lane in Perth.
Fly-tipping on George Inn Lane. Image: Iain McDonald
Fly-tipping on George Inn Lane in Perth.
A fly-tipped mattress. Image: Iain McDonald

“We regularly have typical white vans turning up early in the morning to dump all sorts.

“Visitors to the city using the lane regularly screech in horror with rats running over their feet.”

He added: “As well as being an eyesore for visitors, the reputation to both the city and to our business, the impact of rubbish-strewn streets and rats running free can only downgrade any experience of Perth and our customers regularly query why the council aren’t doing something about it.”

The issue has been raised with Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser and councillor Chris Ahern.

Iain McDonald runs The Perth Distillery Co. Image: Facebook

Mr Fraser said: “This is a horrendous situation and we will do all we can to engage with the council in a bid to have the situation resolved.”

Mr Ahern said: “There is an empty building and other areas that are breeding rats and these are a major problem for the immediate businesses.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “George Inn Lane houses one of our city centre bin hubs and so it is regularly checked by council staff to identify if there are any issues with dumped items.

“If any fly-tipping is found, it is investigated and the items disposed of appropriately.

Perth lane to be monitored for fly-tipping after rats spotted

“Residents and business owners can also report incidents of fly-tipping online.

“The lane was inspected (on Friday) and while no dumped items were found, we have highlighted this location with our fly-tipping officer for future monitoring.

“We can and do provide advice and assistance where pest control issues are being experienced, such as the presence of rats or mice.

“Where this is on council land we will ensure the appropriate measures are taken to deal with any infestations.

“Where this is found to be on private property/land we will ensure the property/land owners take appropriate action.”

Conversation