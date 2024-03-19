Perth lane a ‘haven’ for rats and fly-tipping claims distillery owner

The owner of a Perth city centre distillery says the lane outside his business has become a “haven” for rats and fly-tipping.

Iain McDonald of The Perth Distillery Co says George Inn Lane is infested with vermin.

The 57-year-old also claims the site has been “desecrated” with human excrement.

Iain, who moved into the unit on George Inn Lane in 2019, told The Courier: “When we established the distillery, the bin facility wasn’t there.

“As well as George Inn Lane providing free access to and from Tay Street through the Horsecross Plaza, we were also advised of (the council’s) plans to develop and upgrade the vennel as part of the overall project in town.

“What we have found ourselves with is an embarrassingly deteriorating and degraded environment which has become a haven for rats and fly-tippers.

“We regularly have typical white vans turning up early in the morning to dump all sorts.

“Visitors to the city using the lane regularly screech in horror with rats running over their feet.”

He added: “As well as being an eyesore for visitors, the reputation to both the city and to our business, the impact of rubbish-strewn streets and rats running free can only downgrade any experience of Perth and our customers regularly query why the council aren’t doing something about it.”

The issue has been raised with Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser and councillor Chris Ahern.

Mr Fraser said: “This is a horrendous situation and we will do all we can to engage with the council in a bid to have the situation resolved.”

Mr Ahern said: “There is an empty building and other areas that are breeding rats and these are a major problem for the immediate businesses.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “George Inn Lane houses one of our city centre bin hubs and so it is regularly checked by council staff to identify if there are any issues with dumped items.

“If any fly-tipping is found, it is investigated and the items disposed of appropriately.

“Residents and business owners can also report incidents of fly-tipping online.

“The lane was inspected (on Friday) and while no dumped items were found, we have highlighted this location with our fly-tipping officer for future monitoring.

“We can and do provide advice and assistance where pest control issues are being experienced, such as the presence of rats or mice.

“Where this is on council land we will ensure the appropriate measures are taken to deal with any infestations.

“Where this is found to be on private property/land we will ensure the property/land owners take appropriate action.”