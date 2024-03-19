KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf’s ‘Tory-free’ rhetoric is not enough to win SNP votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf’s ‘Tory-free’ rhetoric is not enough to win SNP votes

Now, more than ever, people are desperate for politicians to provide a glimmer of hope.

Humza Yousaf during speech in Perth. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock
Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock
By Kirsty Strickland

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the next UK general election should be used as an opportunity to make Scotland “Tory-free”.

In a speech in Perth at the weekend, he described a scenario where there wasn’t any Conservative MPs left in Scotland as “a prize worth fighting for”.

The anti-Tory message might have been well-received by the party faithful in the room but not everybody thinks it was a wise line for a first minister to take.

It was described as “divisive rhetoric” by Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Yousaf’s comments treated voters with “open contempt”.

The SNP’s own Pete Wishart, who is the party’s longest-serving MP, said he wouldn’t be repeating the sentiment expressed by the first minister in his own constituency election battle.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In this age of down-and-dirty politics; of cheap campaigning tricks and spouting venom towards your political opponents, the first minister’s stated aim of winning seats from Tory MPs doesn’t seem quite as extreme as some critics have suggested.

That doesn’t mean it’s a smart message to take into a general election.

What’s the plan to put it right?

Now, more than ever, people are desperate for politicians to provide a glimmer of hope.

Voters want to know that better days are coming. Crucially, we want to hear detailed and credible plans for how we’re going to get there.

In politics, the blame game has its place. It’s a tactic used by parties to focus voters’ minds on the failures of their opponents.

But that only works if they complete the thought.

It’s not enough to say what the other side is doing wrong. They have to also tell us how they plan to put it right.

Finger pointing only gets you so far.

Whether it’s the Conservative Party’s tactic of blaming immigrants or the poor for their own mismanagement of the economy; or Keir Starmer’s Labour Party telling us how terrible the Tories are while pledging to keep many of their most abhorrent policies, it seems that while hope may be in short supply, there is still plenty of blame to go around.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

In the upcoming election, the SNP can’t rely on the unpopularity of the Tories to win votes for themselves.

A core chunk of SNP voters will expect to hear how the party plans to progress the long-stalled march towards IndyRef2.

Before casting their vote, many will also want to hear how the SNP plans to use its limited power at Westminster to bring positive change for Scotland.

We expect more from our elected representatives

In fairness to the first minister, his speech in Perth did explore other ideas and priorities beyond making Scotland Tory-free.

He spoke about investment in public services, protecting the NHS from privatisation and ending the “economic disaster” of Brexit.

Everybody and their granny knows how the SNP feel about this Conservative government. If recent polling is anything to go by, millions of people across the UK feel exactly the same way.

While ordinary voters are perfectly entitled to grumble and moan about the disrepair of our towns and cities, our barely functioning public services and the horror show that is the economy, we expect a bit more from our elected representatives.

Given we don’t yet know exactly when the general election will be, there is still time for parties to refine their messages.

But as things stand, it’s shaping up to be a doom and gloom election, totally in keeping with the current mood of the country. I don’t think politicians understand quite how exhausted voters are by the events of the last five years.

Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland.

The election campaign can’t be allowed to turn into a greatest hits mash-up of all the bad things that have happened.

We want energy. We want ideas. We want people who have the courage to make big promises and convince us that it’s safe to feel cautiously optimistic again.

And if anybody has a PowerPoint presentation of their 10-point plan for sorting the mess out, that would be welcome too.

