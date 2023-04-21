Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie tackles ‘unfair’ SPFL pyramid system and argues Highland League champions merit automatic promotion to League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie tackles ‘unfair’ SPFL pyramid system and argues Highland League champions merit automatic promotion to League Two

City will have to win two play-off ties to regain their SPFL status if they beat Buckie Thistle in Saturday's Highland League title decider.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City

Kevin Mackie believes the winners from Saturday’s Buckie Thistle v Brechin City Highland League title decider should gain automatic promotion to League Two.

The Brechin chairman will watch his side’s enthralling encounter at Buckie knowing a win will seal the championship for the Angus side.

A draw will be enough for rivals Buckie but regardless of who wins, Mackie feels they are hitting the brick wall of an ‘unfair’ play-off system.

The victors from the Highland League shoot-out will face Lowland League title winners Spartans in a two-leg pyramid play-off semi-final on April 29th and May 6th.

And the side that emerges victorious from that has one final hurdle against club 42 – League Two’s bottom side – over two legs to book a place in the SPFL.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk is determined to lead his side to glory. Image: SNS
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk will lead his side out at Buckie Thistle. Image: Stephen Dobson / Shutterstock

“We are ready for what happens if we win or lose on Saturday,” Mackie told Courier Sport.

“Our feet will stay firmly on the ground and don’t have all our eggs in one basket.

“We will be prepared for the Highland League if it doesn’t work and will look to strengthen and go again.

“If we did have success or Buckie did then neither side is guaranteed to make it past Spartans.

“Beyond that, the winner of that tie has to do it against the bottom side in League Two.

“It is heavily weighted in favour of club 42, heavily weighted. The system is so unfair.

“Last year it was Fraserburgh that hit the wall after winning the league. This year it could be Buckie or ourselves.

Ambitions

Kevin Mackie hopes Brechin City stars will be celebrating on Saturday. Image: Brechin City FC

“It’s so unfair that the champions of the Highland League, whoever that is, doesn’t gain automatic promotion.

“Cove Rangers know all about it. They were stuck in the Highland League despite winning several titles before they got out.

“No disrepect to whoever club 42 as I’m sure they are ambitious in their own right.

“But there are a lot of clubs in the Highland League who have real ambitions to kick on. The system makes it so difficult for them to do so.

“Teams should be rewarded for winning the title – whether that’s the Highland League or the Lowland League but they aren’t.”

Kevin Mackie: All eyes on Saturday

Mackie may feel the system favours the SPFL clubs but he knows his side have a huge game to win on Saturday.

An estimated 750 Brechin fans travelling to Victoria Park but the Angus side must win at Buckie or the title will belong to the hosts.

Mackie added: “We can’t even think about promotion yet.

“If we think beyond Saturday’s game then we deserve to get beat.

“Buckie have had an exceptionally good season and deserve real praise.

“We are going up there hoping to get a win but there’s absolutely no danger that we are taking anything for granted.”

