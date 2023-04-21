Mock The Week star Dara O’Briain to hit Dundee theatre tonight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedy legend Dara Ó Briain is coming back to Dundee tonight, with one question to ask audiences: “So, Where Were We?”

Best known as the long-time host of Mock The Week, Dara Ó Briain is one of the UK and Ireland’s favourite stand-up comedians and television presenters.

He performs at the Whitehall Theatre tonight, bringing his usual mix of stories, one-liners and fast-talking shenanigans to the stage.

At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed the show “Voice Of Reason” 180 times, over two years across 20 countries, from Auckland to Reykjavik, from Moscow to New York.

By March 2020, he said he was ready for a break. He would now “like to apologise for saying that” after the Covid lockdown put a halt to the entertainment industry for almost two years.

In his new show ‘So, Where Were We?” Dara will hardly mention the pandemic, because, “Jesus, who wants to hear about that?”

It was announced just last month that the comedy star is set to host new Channel 5 documentary The Secrets of Our Moon in his first TV presenting gig since Mock The Week was cancelled.

The science-daft comedian commented: “I love everything about space, but the moon in particular holds a special kind of magic.”

Dara O’Briain performs at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on April 21 2023. For more information, visit the theatre’s website.