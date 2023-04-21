Mock The Week star Dara O’Briain to hit Dundee theatre tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mock The Week star Dara O’Briain to hit Dundee theatre tonight

The comedy legend is back with his latest tour, So, Where Were We?

By Rebecca Baird
Comedy legend Dara O'Briain. Image: PA.
Comedy legend Dara O'Briain. Image: PA.

Comedy legend Dara Ó Briain is coming back to Dundee tonight, with one question to ask audiences: “So, Where Were We?”

Best known as the long-time host of Mock The Week, Dara Ó Briain is one of the UK and Ireland’s favourite stand-up comedians and television presenters.

He performs at the Whitehall Theatre tonight, bringing his usual mix of stories, one-liners and fast-talking shenanigans to the stage.

At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed the show “Voice Of Reason” 180 times, over two years across 20 countries, from Auckland to Reykjavik, from Moscow to New York.

Dara O’Briain will perform at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee tonight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

By March 2020, he said he was ready for a break. He would now “like to apologise for saying that” after the Covid lockdown put a halt to the entertainment industry for almost two years.

In his new show ‘So, Where Were We?” Dara will hardly mention the pandemic, because, “Jesus, who wants to hear about that?”

It was announced just last month that the comedy star is set to host new Channel 5 documentary The Secrets of Our Moon in his first TV presenting gig since Mock The Week was cancelled.

The science-daft comedian commented: “I love everything about space, but the moon in particular holds a special kind of magic.”

Dara O’Briain performs at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on April 21 2023. For more information, visit the theatre’s website.

