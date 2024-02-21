Relief as cash finally pledged to save Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village from ruin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Relief as cash finally pledged to save Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village from ruin

The iconic attraction has fallen into disrepair due to years of neglect.

By Claire Warrender
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
The Dutch Village is deteriorating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Work to halt the decay of an iconic Fife visitor attraction will finally begin after six years of neglect.

Fife Council’s Labour administration is pledging £250,000 for urgent repairs to the Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park, which is now at risk due to severe decay.

Cracks in another wall at the Dutch Village, Craigtoun Country Park.
The Dutch village is now in poor condition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The money is earmarked in the 2024-25 budget to be set by councillors on Thursday.

And with cross-party support, it is sure to receive the green light.

The windfall can’t come soon enough for campaigners who feared the St Andrews favourite would become “a sad ruin and an eyesore”.

Henry Paul, of Friends of Craigtoun Park, which runs the attraction, said: “I’m really positive because it will arrest the deterioration of the Dutch Village.

“However, the only reason it’s in this state is because Fife Council have failed to carry out any maintenance over the last six years.”

Dutch Village damage ‘could have been prevented’

Mr Paul says the upkeep stopped following the withdrawal of the park’s permanent gardening staff.

“They used to remove any saplings growing in walls and stopped damage occurring,” he said.

How the Dutch Village once looked
A postcard of the Dutch Village and boating pond in its heyday in 1972. Image: Supplied.

“To be fair, Covid didn’t help. But even post Covid, there’s been no attempt to do any maintenance.

“So yes, we’re very pleased they’re doing it but it’s a shame we’re having to spend this amount of money when it could have been prevented had Fife Council engaged earlier.”

St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner is excited that the Dutch Village repairs will finally get under way.

“This money will make a good start to the renovations,” she said.

“I’m sure many people like me will have fond memories of visiting the park itself, but the prospect of a visit to an upgraded Dutch Village will be the icing on the cake.”

Tree roots growing through stone work

Built in the 1920s, the Dutch Village was a huge draw for families for many decades.

The summer house, ice cream booth and cafe sit in the middle of the Craigtoun boating lake.

A tree root grows through a wall at the Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
A tree root grows through a wall at the Dutch Village, where repairs have been promised. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But they closed 24 years ago due to dangerous roof tiles and have since fallen into decay.

Pictures taken by Courier photographer Steve Brown last month show the extent of the damage.

Tree roots are growing through the stonework and large cracks have appeared on the render.

Many pantiles are cracked or missing, allowing water to pour in.

And there are substantial areas of missing harl, exposing brick work.

