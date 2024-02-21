Four Tayside and Fife firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

Four Tayside and Fife companies have been ‘named and shamed’ by the UK Government for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

The 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus was found to have underpaid more than 300 workers.

A Dundee heating businesses and hairdressers in Perth and Fife were also among 524 businesses identified as breaching minimum wage laws.

The government said that together the firms failed to pay their workers £16 million in a “clear breach” of National Minimum Wage law, leaving around 172,000 workers out of pocket.

Tayside and Fife minimum wage breaches

The investigations that led to the list were performed by HMRC between 2015 and 2023.

The list includes:

2 Sisters Poultry Limited was found to have failed to pay £126,714.50 to 335 workers.

Copperfields Hairdressing and Beauty in South Methven Street, Perth underpaid eight workers £3,816.72.

Fife hairdressers Migele Experience Limited, of Kirkcaldy, failed to pay five employees £1,797.57.

One worker at H & H Plumbing & Heating Services in Dundee was underpaid £932.45.

The government said the businesses have since paid back what they owe to staff. They have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

All the businesses were asked to comment.

HMRC minimum wage investigation

Whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the government has been clear that anyone entitled to be paid the minimum wage should receive it, and that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.

Minister for enterprise, markets and small business Kevin Hollinrake said: “While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t – that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.

“Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in.”

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers, bakery Greggs and airline easyJet were also named as some of the major British companies that did not pay some staff the minimum wage.

2 Sisters recently revealed plans to redevelop its chicken factory and build 49 homes at Coupar Angus.