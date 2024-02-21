Four Tayside and Fife firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four Tayside and Fife firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

Hundreds of workers at the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus were underpaid.

By Rob McLaren
2 Sisters Poultry Limited in Perthshire underpaid 335 workers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Four Tayside and Fife companies have been ‘named and shamed’ by the UK Government for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

The 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus was found to have underpaid more than 300 workers.

A Dundee heating businesses and hairdressers in Perth and Fife were also among 524 businesses identified as breaching minimum wage laws.

The government said that together the firms failed to pay their workers £16 million in a “clear breach” of National Minimum Wage law, leaving around 172,000 workers out of pocket.

Tayside and Fife minimum wage breaches

The investigations that led to the list were performed by HMRC between 2015 and 2023.

The list includes:

  • 2 Sisters Poultry Limited was found to have failed to pay £126,714.50 to 335 workers.
  • Copperfields Hairdressing and Beauty in South Methven Street, Perth underpaid eight workers £3,816.72.
  • Fife hairdressers Migele Experience Limited, of Kirkcaldy, failed to pay five employees £1,797.57.
  • One worker at H & H Plumbing & Heating Services in Dundee was underpaid £932.45.
Fife business Migele Experience Limited in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.

The government said the businesses have since paid back what they owe to staff. They have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

All the businesses were asked to comment.

HMRC minimum wage investigation

Whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the government has been clear that anyone entitled to be paid the minimum wage should receive it, and that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.

Minister for enterprise, markets and small business Kevin Hollinrake said: “While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t – that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.

“Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in.”

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers, bakery Greggs and airline easyJet were also named as some of the major British companies that did not pay some staff the minimum wage.

2 Sisters recently revealed plans to redevelop its chicken factory and build 49 homes at Coupar Angus.

