Lollipop man suspended over ‘love letter’ to Dundee mum

A lollipop man has been suspended after claims he handed a “love letter” to a Dundee mum.

The bizarre poem – which made reference to “running about in the nude” – was handed to the woman as she made her way to Ancrum Road Primary School.

The hand-written note also talked about women “throwing their bra” at the letter’s writer.

Employer Tayside Contracts has suspended the lollipop man while it investigates the claims.

The matter has also been reported to police.

‘Naked to the stars, I like to be bold’

The letter – titled, ‘It’s not easy being as perfect as me’ – referred to the “young mum, as she takes her boy to school”.

One of the lines said: “I don’t see what’s wrong with going to Templeton Wood, taking all my clothes off, and running about in the nude.

“I just find it refreshing, though it is a wee bit cold; naked to the stars, I like to be bold.”

The poem also mentioned wanting to give children “a little treat” of chips or a sweet, and being “quite well off” from claiming child benefit.

The bizarre note continued: “She said her mum’s seen me on TV, I’ve been on Crimewatch once or twice; always seemed so plausible, ‘E bet he’s really nice’.

‘They come afar so they can throw their bra oot as they pass’

“Ach, I must be doing something right, as they come afar, so they can throw their bra oot as they pass in their posh car.”

It added: “My reputation goes before me, probably this is true, but it’s more fun being a nutter, and the things I like to do.

“And if you try to stop me, I’ll tell you all about my disease, that I’m a kleptomaniac, with dementia, and I’ll do anything I please.

“P.S. Keep on smiling.”

The mum who received the note, who did not want to be identified, told The Courier: “Around three weeks ago, I was approached by the lollipop man at the bottom of Ancrum Road and handed me what he called a ‘love letter’.

“Within this love letter were many inappropriate lines.

“My six-year-old son was also present.

“At the time I was a bit like, oh, I didn’t expect this. When I read it I was mortified.

“I was urged by a family member to contact the police, as the lollipop man later approached me again, asking if I had enjoyed his love letter.”

The woman claims other parents have also been handed similar notes.

Dundee lollipop man not at work as probe continues into ‘love letter’

She added: “I feel this is a massive risk – he has basically told me in the letter he sees nothing wrong with flashing in the woods.”

The incident has come to light after it was reported two crossing sites near Ancrum Primary School are currently unmanned.

A spokesperson for Tayside Contracts said: “Tayside Contracts cannot comment on internal personnel matters.

“However, I can confirm that the employee in question will not be at work until we have concluded our investigation into this complaint.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a letter passed to a member of the public on Monday January 22.

“No criminality has been established at this time.”