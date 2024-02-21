Lollipop man suspended over ‘love letter’ to Dundee mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lollipop man suspended over ‘love letter’ to Dundee mum

The bizarre poem made reference to "running about in the nude".

By James Simpson
The lollipop man worked near Ancrum Road Primary School. Image: Google Street View/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The lollipop man worked near Ancrum Road Primary School. Image: Google Street View/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A lollipop man has been suspended after claims he handed a “love letter” to a Dundee mum.

The bizarre poem – which made reference to “running about in the nude” – was handed to the woman as she made her way to Ancrum Road Primary School.

The hand-written note also talked about women “throwing their bra” at the letter’s writer.

Employer Tayside Contracts has suspended the lollipop man while it investigates the claims.

The matter has also been reported to police.

‘Naked to the stars, I like to be bold’

The letter – titled, ‘It’s not easy being as perfect as me’ – referred to the “young mum, as she takes her boy to school”.

One of the lines said: “I don’t see what’s wrong with going to Templeton Wood, taking all my clothes off, and running about in the nude.

“I just find it refreshing, though it is a wee bit cold; naked to the stars, I like to be bold.”

The poem also mentioned wanting to give children “a little treat” of chips or a sweet, and being “quite well off” from claiming child benefit.

The bizarre note continued: “She said her mum’s seen me on TV, I’ve been on Crimewatch once or twice; always seemed so plausible, ‘E bet he’s really nice’.

‘They come afar so they can throw their bra oot as they pass’

“Ach, I must be doing something right, as they come afar, so they can throw their bra oot as they pass in their posh car.”

It added: “My reputation goes before me, probably this is true, but it’s more fun being a nutter, and the things I like to do.

“And if you try to stop me, I’ll tell you all about my disease, that I’m a kleptomaniac, with dementia, and I’ll do anything I please.

“P.S. Keep on smiling.”

The mum who received the note, who did not want to be identified, told The Courier: “Around three weeks ago, I was approached by the lollipop man at the bottom of Ancrum Road and handed me what he called a ‘love letter’.

The mum has a child at Ancrum Road Primary School.

“Within this love letter were many inappropriate lines.

“My six-year-old son was also present.

“At the time I was a bit like, oh, I didn’t expect this. When I read it I was mortified.

“I was urged by a family member to contact the police, as the lollipop man later approached me again, asking if I had enjoyed his love letter.”

The woman claims other parents have also been handed similar notes.

Dundee lollipop man not at work as probe continues into ‘love letter’

She added: “I feel this is a massive risk – he has basically told me in the letter he sees nothing wrong with flashing in the woods.”

The incident has come to light after it was reported two crossing sites near Ancrum Primary School are currently unmanned.

A spokesperson for Tayside Contracts said: “Tayside Contracts cannot comment on internal personnel matters.

“However, I can confirm that the employee in question will not be at work until we have concluded our investigation into this complaint.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a letter passed to a member of the public on Monday January 22.

“No criminality has been established at this time.”

