How granny Jessie’s pancakes inspired new Pitlochry cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

How granny Jessie’s pancakes inspired new Pitlochry cafe

Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull are hard at work redecorating and hope to open Jessie's Cafe in Pitlochry soon.

By Morag Lindsay
Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull standing at door to Jessie's Cafe. Daisy has her arms around Liam and he is holding a paint roller.
Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull are the brains behind Jessie's Cafe in Pitlochry. Image: Daisy Walker.

Pitlochry’s newest cafe is taking shape. And the name above the door will be a nod to the lady whose big heart and baking skills inspired it all.

Jessie’s Cafe will serve home-bakes and the best in local produce.

Daisy Walker, who is opening the business with her partner Liam Turnbull, says the couple want customers to taste the kind of joy she found at her late granny Jessie’s kitchen table.

“My granny was a very special lady,” Daisy told The Courier.

“She was a farmer’s wife, and there was always something nice to eat on the table when you went to see her.”

family snapshot showing baby Daisy Walker on her grandmother's knee
Baby Daisy with her grandmother Jessie Scott. Image: Daisy Walker

She added: “If you could smell pancakes you knew it was going to be a good day.

“She’s the inspiration behind it all.”

Jessie’s Cafe completes Pitlochry homecoming

Daisy, 27, and Liam, 29, picked up the keys to the cafe at the weekend and have been hard at work decorating this week.

They are hoping to to open Jessie’s Cafe, in the former Escape Route premises on Atholl Road, Pitlochry, very soon.

The plan is to serve breakfasts, lunches and baking at a mix of indoor and outdoor tables.

The couple are also aiming to open a pizza takeaway in a repurposed shipping container.

Daisy Walker and Liam Turnbull, holding a paint roller and hugging on the doorstep of their new cafe premises in Pitlochry
Daisy and Liam hope to open Jessie’s Cafe in Pitlochry soon. Image: Daisy Walker

Daisy is Pitlochry born and bred.

She met Liam, who’s from Newcastle, when they were studying photography in Cheltenham. And he didn’t take too much persuading to follow her home to Perthshire.

Daisy has worked in various hospitality businesses since returning to Scotland. And opening her own cafe has been a long held dream.

‘When I think of gran, I think of a happy place’

Her grandmother, Jessie Scott, died in 2016. She and her farmer husband George Scott spent their latter years in Pitlochry.

But some of Daisy’s warmest memories from childhood are of visiting them at their farm near Dundee.

Jessie Scott kneeling in a farmhouse garden with a labrador dog
Daisy’s gran is the inspiration behind Jessie’s Cafe in Pitlochry. Image: Daisy Walker.

“We lived in Pitlochry when I was growing up, but we spent a lot of weekends and pretty much all our holidays with them,” she said.

“Her kitchen was always open. Everyone was welcome. The kettle was always on and everyone was invited to come in, have a seat and a cup of tea.

“When I think of my granny, I think of a happy place, where everyone could come in and enjoy themselves.

“That’s what we want to recreate with Jessie’s Cafe.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The site of a proposed new pizza takeaway on Crieff High Street
Crieff set for 'yet another takeaway' as sourdough pizza specialist bids for shop
The Catherine, right, has been designed to thank Kate Middleton for wearing the Issy Star charity design in 2023.
Perthshire designer names £27 earrings after Kate Middleton to thank princess for wearing her…
Fresh projections of the development in Crieff.
New designs revealed as fresh bid launched for Crieff cinema hub
Entrance to The Paddock, Auchterarder
Auchterarder holiday let approved despite neighbouring lord's objections
Balvaird Castle vandalised
Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to historic Perthshire castle
Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Cherry blossom tree in Alyth before and after removal.
Anger in Alyth as 'poisoned' cherry blossom tree removed without warning
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network

Conversation