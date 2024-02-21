Crieff set for ‘yet another takeaway’ as sourdough pizza specialist bids for shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff set for ‘yet another takeaway’ as sourdough pizza specialist bids for shop

An objector fears the enterprise could increase "social unrest" in the Perthshire town.

By Stephen Eighteen
The site of a proposed new pizza takeaway on Crieff High Street
A takeaway specialising in sourdough pizza may be set up next to a grocer on Crieff High Street. Image: Google Street View

A Crieff man has applied to set up a new takeaway specialising in sourdough pizzas.

Stuart Michael wants the enterprise to replace the former Copper Blush beauty salon, which last year moved to bigger premises on the opposite side of Crieff High Street.

His planning application says the new takeaway would be next to the Day Today Express grocery shop, which was referenced by an objector bemoaning “yet another takeaway” on Crieff High Street.

But Mr Michael believes the business will benefit the Perthshire town.

Crieff set for ‘artisan’ deli and sourdough pizzeria

His supporting statement said: “I am proposing to create a small artisan delicatessen and sourdough pizzeria with the main concept being deli-style sandwiches and sourdough pizzas.

“We aim to create options for all tastes including catering to all dietary requirements and preferences.

“I would also intend to offer a selection of deli-style salad bowls as an option focused more around healthy eating.

“In addition, I would envisage running a small specials menu of continually changing options, likely to be reflected by customer preferences but could include artisan street food as well.

“Sourdough pizzas will also be a main focus of the business, offering a cooked-to-order, healthier style of pizza based on the Romana style, focussing on using higher quality ingredients with smaller quantities.

“The kitchen would also be used as a preparation kitchen for potential off-site weddings and events.

The premises would handle high-risk ingredients, including: raw meat, poultry and dairy.

“However, all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safe preparation and service.”

Neighbour fears new business would increase ‘social unrest’

The takeaway would be open seven days a week, 10am until 10pm.

Neighour Lesley La Hay has objected to the planning application.

She claimed that Day Today Express has attracted “crowds of bored young people congregating outside the shop.”

She added: “The staff and manager are great people who behave responsibly and work hard.

“But the shop has brought issues.

“A takeaway right next door to it will compound all these things.

“I do not want to see Crieff High Street with yet another takeaway.”

She predicted that the takeaway would increase noise pollution, add to parking problems and result in more “social unrest”.

Mr Michael said that deliveries to the shop would be made by “reputable suppliers that have been pre-approved”.

He continued: “Many of which have been used in previous jobs/businesses that I have built strong, trusting relationships with.

“All deliveries will be made during opening hours to negate the possible obstruction of any pedestrian or vehicles at or around the property.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.

