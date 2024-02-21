Crieff set for ‘yet another takeaway’ as sourdough pizza specialist bids for shop

A Crieff man has applied to set up a new takeaway specialising in sourdough pizzas.

Stuart Michael wants the enterprise to replace the former Copper Blush beauty salon, which last year moved to bigger premises on the opposite side of Crieff High Street.

His planning application says the new takeaway would be next to the Day Today Express grocery shop, which was referenced by an objector bemoaning “yet another takeaway” on Crieff High Street.

But Mr Michael believes the business will benefit the Perthshire town.

Crieff set for ‘artisan’ deli and sourdough pizzeria

His supporting statement said: “I am proposing to create a small artisan delicatessen and sourdough pizzeria with the main concept being deli-style sandwiches and sourdough pizzas.

“We aim to create options for all tastes including catering to all dietary requirements and preferences.

“I would also intend to offer a selection of deli-style salad bowls as an option focused more around healthy eating.

“In addition, I would envisage running a small specials menu of continually changing options, likely to be reflected by customer preferences but could include artisan street food as well.

“Sourdough pizzas will also be a main focus of the business, offering a cooked-to-order, healthier style of pizza based on the Romana style, focussing on using higher quality ingredients with smaller quantities.

“The kitchen would also be used as a preparation kitchen for potential off-site weddings and events.

“The premises would handle high-risk ingredients, including: raw meat, poultry and dairy.

“However, all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safe preparation and service.”

Neighbour fears new business would increase ‘social unrest’

The takeaway would be open seven days a week, 10am until 10pm.

Neighour Lesley La Hay has objected to the planning application.

She claimed that Day Today Express has attracted “crowds of bored young people congregating outside the shop.”

She added: “The staff and manager are great people who behave responsibly and work hard.

“But the shop has brought issues.

“A takeaway right next door to it will compound all these things.

“I do not want to see Crieff High Street with yet another takeaway.”

She predicted that the takeaway would increase noise pollution, add to parking problems and result in more “social unrest”.

Mr Michael said that deliveries to the shop would be made by “reputable suppliers that have been pre-approved”.

He continued: “Many of which have been used in previous jobs/businesses that I have built strong, trusting relationships with.

“All deliveries will be made during opening hours to negate the possible obstruction of any pedestrian or vehicles at or around the property.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.